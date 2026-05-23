Rep. Josh Gottheimer Claims Harvard Has 'Failed Miserably' on Antisemitism

Rep. Josh Gottheimer raised concerns about antisemitism on college campuses, particularly Harvard. He alleged that Harvard has made no progress in addressing antisemitism, stating it is intentional and funded by countries like Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer claimed that Harvard has 'failed miserably' on antisemitism, claiming it's their strategy. He also mentioned that 'plenty of places' failed to stand up against it.

Other schools like Penn, Vanderbilt, Emory, and schools in Florida did a good job. According to him, the rise in antisemitic incidents is intentional and funded by countries like Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia. The increased online harassment includes intentional, targeted attacks on religious freedom, Jews, Catholics, and others. He criticized TikTok for being used to drive wedges in our country.

The rise in such activities has led to anti-American sentiment and hatred towards groups like Jews and Catholics. Iran, North Korea, China, and Russia are believed to be behind some of the activities, including the rise in antisemitic incidents. He called for digging deeper into this issue and discovering the funding behind it





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Rep. Josh Gottheimer Harvard Antisemitism Online Harassment Intentional Funding Countries Like Iran North Korea China And Russia Antisemitic Incidents Harassment Of Religious Freedom Targeted Attacks On Jews And Catholics Tiktok

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