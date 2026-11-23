Rep. Jimmy Gomez will resign from Congress on Dec. 1 after the House Ethics Committee found substantial evidence he made unwelcome sexual advances and had sexual contact with a House staffer. Gomez denies some allegations but takes responsibility for personal mistakes.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-California, announced he will resign from the House on Dec. 1 after the House Ethics Committee found substantial evidence that he engaged in sexual misconduct toward a House staffer.

The committee released its report Monday, concluding that Gomez made unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward an aide to a different House lawmaker. The incident allegedly occurred at a Washington, D.C. dive bar in February 2024. The report said Gomez's conduct caused the House aide significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.

Also read L.A. Rep. Jimmy Gomez quitting after ethics panel finds evidence of sexual misconduct

Broader Toxic Environment On Capitol Hill

The committee also stated that Gomez's conduct reflects a broader environment of sexual misconduct and toxic working conditions in some Capitol Hill offices that the committee is determined to address. The panel did not recommend any particular sanction for Gomez, who is serving his fifth term.

Advertisement

Gomez said in a statement Monday to multiple news outlets that he takes full responsibility for the personal mistakes he made and saw no other alternative than to resign on Dec. 1, a month before his term is to end. He had already been set to depart Congress at the end of the year after being defeated in his reelection bid this month by fellow Democrat Rep. -elect Angela Gonzales-Torres.

Despite resigning, Gomez expressed strong disagreements with the committee's report and its conclusions. He claimed at every stage he cooperated with the Ethics Committee, responding voluntarily to requests for information. He added that the report does not include key portions of his testimony that are essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred.

Gomez Challenges Investigation Process And Fairness

He also raised serious concerns about the process, saying his statements were selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which he was given no opportunity to respond. Gomez had previously said he would cooperate with the investigation but stressed that his actions were consensual and did not violate the law or House Ethics rules. He apologized to his family and constituents.

The married founder of the Dads Caucus was accused in the report of fingering without consent an aide to a different House lawmaker at the D.C. bar. The probe was triggered in part by a New York Post report from April that Gomez was seen making out in summer 2023 with another congressional aide, with whom he admitted to an extramarital affair. Gomez has continued to deny the makeout session, which was personally witnessed by three Post sources.

Advertisement

The committee said the Constitution charges the House with policing the behavior of its own members. The House should take whatever action it deems appropriate in light of the committee's findings, the Ethics panel said. The finding is just the latest involving allegations of sexual misconduct by a House lawmaker. Two lawmakers resigned earlier this year rather than face the prospect of an expulsion vote.

House Ethics Panel Demands Appropriate Action

Another member was also implicated. Gomez's resignation comes after a devastating House Ethics Committee report that detailed the allegations. He said he saw no other alternative than to resign on Dec. 1. The married congressman was accused of the unwanted sexual contact with one aide and an extramarital affair with another.

The report cited Post reporting on the alleged assault. Gomez maintained his disagreements with the report and the process, but ultimately chose to step down before his term ends.