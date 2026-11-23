Representative Jimmy Gomez resigns effective December 1 after an ethics report alleged unwanted sexual advances against a congressional aide.

Representative Jimmy Gomez is resigning from Congress after a House Ethics Committee report determined he allegedly made unwanted sexual advances and engaged in sexual contact with a congressional aide. The California politician issued a statement on Monday, November 23, confirming his departure from office to allow his staff to close out important constituent casework and needs. He stated that he sees no other alternative than to resign, effective December 1, given the findings of the investigation.

Gomez Challenges Ethics Report Findings

Jimmy Gomez, 51, expressed strong disagreements with the committee report and its conclusions in his statement toon Monday. He argued that the report contains significant deficiencies and omissions, specifically noting that it did not include key portions of his testimony that are essential for a full and fair understanding of the events. The representative emphasized that he has serious concerns about the integrity of the process used during the investigation.

Also read LA Rep. Jimmy Gomez resigns after House Ethics probe finds ‘substantial evidence’ of sexual misconduct

Gomez claimed that while he answered the Committee's questions during his interview, he saw his statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report. He noted that he was given no opportunity to respond to these interpretations before the document was finalized. The ethics panel officially made the Gomez report public on Monday, marking a significant escalation in the controversy surrounding the long-serving lawmaker.

Details of Allegations Against Gomez

According to CNN, the report found that Gomez failed in his obligation to behave in a manner that reflects creditably on the House. The investigation highlighted that his conduct was exacerbated by his failure to appreciate the inherent power imbalance between House Members and House staff. Gomez lost his bid for re-election this year after serving more than nine years in Congress, representing California's 34th Congressional District.

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The report detailed allegations made by a woman identified only as Witness 1, who alleged she had more than one physical encounter with Gomez. She stated to the committee that she did not consider these interactions to be consensual. She described two specific incidents that allegedly occurred in 2024, claiming the incident was nonconsensual whatsoever. She recalled feeling very uncomfortable and mortified during the encounters.

Victim's Representation and Capitol Critique

Legal representation for Witness 1 criticized Representative Gomez for abusing the power given to him by voters when he violated the young woman. They stated that his actions effectively destroyed her dreams of a career in public service. The statement, released on a Monday, emphasized that their client testified truthfully and at great personal risk to help reveal ongoing misogyny and debauchery that permeates Capitol Hill.

The representative's team noted that the woman sacrificed her own sense of safety and privacy to come forward with her allegations. This stance contrasts sharply with the ethics report's findings, which placed the burden of professional conduct on Gomez. The allegations have drawn significant attention to the workplace dynamics within the legislative branch, particularly regarding interactions between members and their aides.

Political Reactions and Broader Context

President Donald Trump is reacting to the former leader of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk, claiming he is no longer MAGA. This political commentary came in the wake of the Republican party's historic midterm election losses. Trump, 80, spoke to NBC News on Thursday, November 19, describing Musk as a friend of his. He asked what can be done in the face of such shifting allegiances within the movement.

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While Trump addressed Musk's political evolution, the controversy surrounding Jimmy Gomez dominates the immediate news cycle. The resignation marks the end of Gomez's tenure, which had previously been highlighted by viral moments such as when he appeared in Washington, D.C., in January 2023. At that time, he cast his vote for House Speaker with his then 4-month-old son, Hodge.

Impact on Constituents and Future Steps

The resignation will trigger a special election or appointment process to fill the vacancy in California's 34th Congressional District. Gomez cited the need for his staff to close out important constituent casework as a primary reason for choosing the December 1 effective date. This timeline allows for a transition period where remaining issues can be addressed before the seat becomes empty.

Other news developments occurred simultaneously, including scrutiny of Nvidia cofounder Jensen Huang, who is at the center of a major scandal involving alleged affairs, suspected Chinese espionage, and questions about his leadership. Jensen, 63, cofounded Nvidia in 1993 and helped build the technology giant into a global tech powerhouse known for producing advanced computer chips. However, these corporate matters remain separate from the political fallout in Washington.

Gomez's previous public statements about fatherhood, such as his 2023 comments on normalizing dads taking their kids to work, stand in contrast to the serious ethical violations alleged in the recent report. The House Ethics Committee's findings suggest a fundamental breach of trust that has necessitated his departure from public office. The situation underscores the ongoing scrutiny of sexual misconduct allegations within federal legislative bodies.