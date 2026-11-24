The House Ethics Committee said in a report that there is “substantial evidence” that Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California engaged in sexual misconduct.

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of Southern California is resigning after the House Ethics Committee said it found evidence he engaged in sexual misconduct. Democratic Rep.

Jimmy Gomez of California announced Monday that he will resign from Congress after the House Ethics Committee released a report finding “substantial evidence” he engaged in sexual misconduct by making unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer. The report said Gomez's conduct caused the House aide significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave House employment altogether.

Also read L.A. Rep. Jimmy Gomez quitting after ethics panel finds evidence of sexual misconduct

In response to the report, Gomez announced that he would be resigning from the House on Dec. 1, even though he has “strong disagreements with the Committee’s report and its conclusions. ” Gomez was already set to depart Congress at the end of the year, having been defeated in his bid for reelection this month by a fellow Democrat, Rep. -elect Angela Gonzales-Torres. The finding is just the latest involving allegations of sexual misconduct by a House lawmaker.

Two lawmakers resigned earlier this year rather than face the prospect of an expulsion vote. Another member was censured for his interactions with two female aides on his staff. It's possible that Gomez will head off severe sanctions from his colleagues by leaving office early. The committee said, “Gomez’s conduct also reflects a broader environment of sexual misconduct and toxic working conditions in some Capitol Hill offices which the Committee is determined to address.

” Gomez said he recognizes the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report and takes full responsibility for the “personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage. ” He also said he cooperated with the investigation and responded voluntarily to requests for information. The committee did not recommend any particular sanction for Gomez, who is serving his fifth term in the House. The panel said the Constitution charges the House with policing the behavior of its own members.

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“The House should take whatever action it deems appropriate in light of the Committee’s findings,” the Ethics panel said. Gomez had previously said he would cooperate with the investigation but also stressed that his actions were consensual in nature and did not violate the law or House Ethics rules. He also apologized to his family and constituents.

Democratic leaders in the House, who are preparing to take the majority in the next Congress, issued a joint statement calling the report's findings “serious and deeply troubling. ” “It is appropriate that he is stepping down,” the statement said.

“Decisive action to set a new standard for reform is an urgent priority for House Democrats. ”The committee said it began its investigation after a report that Gomez was seen making out in public with a House staffer. Gomez disclosed interactions with two women. With one of them, he described one occasion of consensual kissing.

The committee contacted the aide, whose recollection differed sharply from that of Gomez.3 hours ago The aide did not work in his office or for a committee on which he served, but for a “leadership office” where, from her point of view, lawmakers were the “constituents. ” She described unwanted sexual advances on two occasions, including an incident in which Gomez made sexual contact with her. The committee found that the interactions violated House rules by making unwelcome sexual advances.

It also said that Gomez's behavior toward the aide could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse. The committee also interviewed a second woman and House staffer after Gomez had disclosed a past consensual sexual relationship. Gomez said that relationship ended in July 2022. The woman denied to the committee that she ever had a “nonconsensual sexual encounter” with Gomez.

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Gomez objected to the report's conclusion, saying the committee did not include key portions of his testimony that were essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred.

“In my interview, I answered the Committee’s questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond,” Gomez said. “With this in mind, I see no other alternative than to resign, effective December 1, to allow for my staff to close out important constituent casework and needs.

" The committee said that while Gomez had sought to characterize his actions as personal mistakes that impacted those he most cared about, the inquiry was more concerned about the impact on the staffer who said Gomez's conduct contributed to her decision to leave work on Capitol Hill. "Representative Gomez’s conduct caused a traumatic and ongoing chain of interactions for Witness 1 which, combined with a broader culture of sexual misconduct on the Hill, drove her from government service," the committee said.

The woman's attorneys, Lisa J. Banks and Sarah E. Nesbitt, applauded the committee for the investigation.

“However, Representative Gomez’s conduct did not occur in a vacuum, and immediate steps must be taken by Congress to rein in what the report describes as a 'toxic and predatory culture,'” Banks and Nesbitt said. "Democracy cannot function properly when women must endure harassment and abuse as a condition of public service.

” A working group led by the leaders of the Democratic Women’s Caucus and the Republican Women’s Caucus has been reviewing possible actions to improve the system for reporting sexual harassment and to increase accountability for lawmakers and senior members of their staff who engage in harassment. Their recommendations are expected in the near future. ON NOW