Representative Jimmy Gomez resigns effective December 1 following a House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against a former staffer.

Representative Jimmy Gomez of California has officially resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives. His departure follows a formal investigation by the House Ethics Committee which uncovered substantial evidence that he engaged in sexual misconduct against a congressional staffer. The resignation is effective December 1, marking the end of his tenure in Congress.

Ethics Investigation and Misconduct Findings

The House Ethics Committee launched its inquiry in April 2026 after media reports indicated that Representative Jimmy Gomez had been seen kissing a congressional staffer at a social party. The subsequent investigation lasted several months and culminated in a report published on November 23. The committee determined that the representative had made unwelcome sexual advances and engaged in unwelcome sexual contact with a House employee. These actions were found to violate the House Code of Official Conduct.

Also read Rep. Jimmy Gomez to resign Dec. 1 after House Ethics Committee finds sexual misconduct

The allegation centers on two specific incidents reported by the victim in 2024. The woman, who did not work directly for the representative, stated that the first incident occurred at a bar in Washington, D.C. She claimed that he touched her genitals under her skirt and later pushed her against a wall to kiss her. She told the committee that she kissed him back only because she wanted the situation to end immediately.

A second incident allegedly took place at his congressional office. The woman stated that as she was leaving, he grabbed her and attempted to kiss her in a manner she described as pretty forceful. The House report concluded that these actions caused the staffer significant and ongoing distress. It also noted that this distress contributed to her decision to leave her job on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

Representative Response and Political Reactions

Representative Jimmy Gomez issued a statement through NBC reporter Julie Tsirkin on the social media platform X. He acknowledged that he had strong disagreements with the Committee's report and its conclusions. Despite these disagreements, he decided to step down from his position. In his statement, he admitted to making personal mistakes committed outside of his marriage. He also stated that he had cooperated with the investigation throughout the process.

However, Gomez criticized the ethics committee for how it handled the report. He argued that the document did not include key portions of his testimony. He further claimed that his statements were selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded by the investigators. He maintained that the contact with the staffer was consensual, denying the allegations of force or unwanted advances in the office incident.

Attorneys for the woman released a statement condemning the former representative. They asserted that he abused the power given to him by the voters when he violated the young woman. The legal team praised the House Ethics Committee for its thorough and sensitive handling of the investigation into the sexual misconduct claims.

Democratic House leadership also issued a statement regarding the resignation. They described the report of wrongdoing and abuse of power as serious and deeply troubling. They concluded that it was appropriate for Representative Jimmy Gomez to step down. Teresa Leger Fernández, chair of the Democratic Women's Caucus, called his actions reprehensible and a gross abuse of power. She emphasized that every staffer in Congress deserves to go to work without fear of sexual harassment.

Advertisement

Electoral Consequences and Succession Plans

Representative Jimmy Gomez had already lost his primary election earlier this month. Fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres unseated him under California's top-two system. This electoral system allows two candidates from the same party to advance to a general election. Angela Gonzales-Torres is scheduled to be sworn in on January 3. She will take up the seat in California's 34th Congressional District.

California law generally requires the governor to call a special election to fill a congressional vacancy. This legal requirement applies to ensure that the district remains represented. However, there is an exception to this rule if the vacancy occurs after the close of the nomination period in the final year of a congressional term. This provision allows the state to skip the election process under specific timing conditions.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has not indicated if he plans to call a special election to fill the seat. If a special election is called, it would typically be held between 126 and 140 days after the governor issues a proclamation. By the time such an election could occur, Angela Gonzales-Torres would already have taken office and served for several months.

If Governor Gavin Newsom does not call a special election, the seat will likely remain vacant for the remainder of the term until the next regular election cycle. Newsweek contacted the office of Representative Jimmy Gomez via a contact form on his website. The publication also reached out to Governor Newsom's office via email on Tuesday, outside of regular working hours. The status of the special election remains pending as of the time of publication.