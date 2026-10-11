Jim Jordan elected House GOP leader after closed-door vote, defeats Steve Scalise

House Republicans chose Rep. Jim Jordan as their new leader after a closed-door vote, defeating Rep. Steve Scalise. The vote follows a midterm blowout that left the GOP in the minority.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been elected as the new House Republican leader after a closed-door vote, defeating Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

The vote was confirmed by Fox News on Tuesday. Jordan becomes the House minority leader after Republicans suffered one of their largest midterm wipeouts since the Watergate era. The party is now set to face a Democratic onslaught against the Trump administration. Scalise, who has held a top four House GOP leadership position since 2014, pitched himself as a battle-tested leader with a proven track record.

Also read Jim Jordan elected House Minority Leader after GOP midterm losses

Jordan Campaigns as Scrappy Outsider

He told reporters ahead of a candidate forum on Tuesday that the party faces a daunting task in reclaiming the House. Jordan billed himself as a scrappy outsider and highlighted his aggressive oversight work on the Judiciary panel. In a letter to colleagues last week, he wrote that he is battle-tested on the oversight front and knows the Democrats playbook.

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Both men previously squared off in 2023 after the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with neither able to claim the gavel. That earlier leadership fight became known as the 2023 grovel for the gavel. Scalise told reporters that the vote marks the start of a move to get the country back on track and get the majority back, but acknowledged there will be many internal conversations. He encouraged the conference to unite quickly around its new leader.

Outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is encouraging the conference to unite around the new leader quickly. He noted there is a lot of important work to do to wrap up this Congress and finish strong. Johnson is leaving the speakership and has been coy about whether he will serve out the rest of his term.

Leadership Role for the Rest of Year

He will lead Republicans for the rest of the year but has not said whether he plans to continue serving in Congress, despite winning reelection for another term. President Trump and Johnson both stayed out of the House leadership contest. Both Jordan and Scalise have acknowledged the difficult road ahead as Democrats prepare to mount their opposition to the Trump administration. Rep.

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. , was one of the rare ex-speakers in recent decades who decided to stick around after losing the speakership. The contest drew attention on Fox News, where co-host Tomi Lahren reacted to the breaking news that Jordan was voted to become the new House minority leader. Fox News encouraged viewers to sound off on the pick and ask whether Republicans made the right move.

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The network also provided a comments section for reactions to Jordan as the next House GOP leader.