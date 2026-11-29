Representative Jim Himes criticizes Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for encouraging chip sales to Asia, citing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's objections and highlighting the role of Alice Wong in potential information leaks.

During a broadcast appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, Democratic Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut directed a pointed critique at the current administration's approach to semiconductor exports, specifically singling out Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Himes argued that Lutnick has been overly enthusiastic about facilitating the sale of advanced computer chips to Asian markets, a stance that the Representative believes poses significant risks to national security. When CNN anchor Jake Tapper inquired whether NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang constitutes a national security threat and what questions should be directed at Huang during his upcoming appearance before the Intelligence Committee, Himes clarified that his primary concern was not the CEO himself, but rather the channels of communication and influence surrounding him.

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Alice Wong Identified As Key Figure

Representative Himes identified Alice Wong, a former trade official, as the central figure of interest in this complex geopolitical scenario. He described Wong as the critical bridge through which information flowed between Jensen Huang and government officials. According to Himes, the information in question was of immense strategic value, encompassing details about research and development timelines, the release schedules for advanced chips, and even the President's upcoming schedule in China.

Himes suggested that by questioning Huang about what information he shared with Wong, lawmakers could better assess the extent of the risk Huang represented. Furthermore, he raised the possibility that the flow of influence was bidirectional, asking whether Wong may have pressured Huang or other entities to sell chips to companies that subsequently transferred them to China, thereby circumventing export controls.

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Himes Favors Questioning Lutnick Over Huang

The Representative emphasized that he is more interested in speaking with Howard Lutnick than with Jensen Huang, noting that the Commerce Secretary has been explicitly asked to appear before the committee. Himes supported his criticism by citing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has publicly expressed strong objections to Lutnick's handling of chip sales. Himes pointed out that Bessent is actively criticizing Lutnick for his perceived encouragement of these sales into Asia.

This internal disagreement within the administration highlights the tension between economic interests and national security concerns regarding the technology sector. The upcoming hearings are expected to delve deeper into these issues, with potential repercussions for how future semiconductor exports are regulated and monitored. The situation underscores the delicate balance the United States must maintain in its technological competition with China, as well as the challenges of ensuring that corporate leaders adhere to strict export guidelines while navigating complex international markets.