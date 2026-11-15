FAA Chief Confirms Air Travel Normal as Rep Himes Cites Musk Cuts in Ground Stop Crisis

Rep Jim Himes blames FAA disruptions on Elon Musk staff cuts and unspent funds, urging Congress to prioritize existing $12.5 billion rather than new requests.

The Federal Aviation Administration declared that United States air travel operations returned to normalcy on Sunday, ending the turbulence caused by a severe nationwide ground stop that previously halted flights across the country. This official statement from FAA leadership signals the immediate conclusion of the operational crisis that disrupted millions of travelers last week.

During a Sunday appearance on the television program Face the Nation, U.S. Representative Jim Himes delivered sharp criticism toward the agency's leadership and external political figures for the disruptions he witnessed firsthand. He argued that the massive travel chaos was not merely an accidental operational failure but a direct consequence of the deliberate dismantling of government infrastructure under current political pressure.

Also read FAA Nationwide Ground Stop Lifted After Communication Outage Paralyzes U.S. Air Travel

Himes drew a direct line between the recent aviation turmoil and the actions of Elon Musk, describing the founder as standing on a stage spinning a chainsaw around to cut government work willy-nilly. The representative characterized the current instability as immediate payback for those earlier actions that significantly decimated the workforce of the agency responsible for maintaining national airspace safety.

Himes explained that part of that aggressive restructuring effort resulted in 1,300 FAA employees resigning or retiring after recent changes to their employment status. These departures were not random but included critical technical specialists and maintenance personnel who are essential for keeping aircraft and complex airspace systems functional and safe for the traveling public.

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The congressman further noted that an additional 400 probationary employees were fired during this period, which he warned further weakened the operational capacity of the agency during a critical time. He suggested that without restoring these technical staff members and utilizing available funds, future disruptions to air travel will likely recur as the system struggles to maintain basic maintenance standards.

When host Margaret Brennan asked if Himes would consider the FAA Secretary's request for 50 billion dollars in funding for necessary system upgrades, the representative clarified the legislative timeline. He pointed out that there are only 16 working days left in the House before the current legislative session concludes, creating an urgent window for decision-making.

Himes insisted that this situation is not a Congressional money problem but rather a prioritization problem regarding how existing funds are utilized by agency leaders. He noted that 50 billion dollars was sent during the Biden administration and an additional 12 and a half billion dollars was appropriated that has not yet been obligated by the current administration.

He explained to the American public that obligated is a fancy Washington term for spent, indicating that the funds already exist within the Treasury awaiting allocation. The representative argued that the administration must demonstrate how they will utilize these unspent billions before approving any additional large-scale appropriations or new funding requests.

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Himes stated that if officials approached Congress with a new funding request, his first question would be regarding the 12 and a half million dollars sitting in their bank account right now. He advocated for spending that existing money to address immediate safety needs before Congress considers putting more money into that account for future projects.

The representative emphasized that the visible lack of prioritization in improving the FAA system is exactly what is causing the current instability. He argued that the wages of the recent political actions are now visible, where the gutting of the entity directly affected millions of Americans during the recent ground stop crisis.