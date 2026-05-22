Rep. Jared Moskowitz: Democrats Are 4-5 Years Ahead of Republicans in Addressing Extremist Language

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) discussed the issue of extremist language on Fox News Channel's 'Fox & Friends' and how Democrats are ahead of Republicans in addressing the issue.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said on Fox News Channel 's 'Fox & Friends' that Democrats are four or five years ahead of Republicans in addressing extremist language .

He believes Republicans are now learning from Democrats' past mistakes, where they allowed such language to spread and gain traction. Moskowitz stated that Democrats allowed this language into their party because they wanted to win elections, but it ultimately led to its spread and mainstream acceptance. He pointed to Senate and congressional races where this language was used, and how it has now metastasized.

Moskowitz also noted that there is a generational difference in how people perceive Israel, other countries, Jews, and propaganda, with younger people being more susceptible to these views. He emphasized that all political parties and leaders need to stand up against this issue, as it has moved from the fringes to the mainstream and is affecting college students





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rep. Jared Moskowitz Democrats Republicans Extremist Language Fox News Channel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Moskowitz, Gottheimer vow expulsion votes if Galindo winsMaureen Galindo is facing former Bexar County public information officer Johnny Garcia in the May 26 runoff election for the Democratic nomination.

Read more »

Colorado Democrats officially censure Gov. Jared Polis for Tina Peters clemencyMore than 700 people signed onto a complaint accusing Gov. Jared Polis of “conduct detrimental” to the Democratic Party for easing election denier Tina Peters’ prison sentence.

Read more »

Colorado Democrats censure Gov. Jared Polis for commuting election denier’s sentencePolis reduced Tina Peters’ nine-year sentence Friday, saying her term was disproportionate to the crime.

Read more »

2026 Solar Eclipse Mediterranean CruiseTotality in the Mediterranean with Clara Moskowitz

Read more »