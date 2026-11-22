Congressman Jamie Raskin confirms he is open to a 2028 presidential bid if the Democratic Party requests it, while currently prioritizing leadership on the House Judiciary Committee to combat corruption.

Representative Jamie Raskin declared his willingness to seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2028, stating he would accept the role if his party requested it. During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," the Maryland lawmaker addressed rumors regarding his future political ambitions and potential presidential candidacy.

Raskin Open to 2028 Presidential Bid

Anchor Dana Bash referenced a report from the Baltimore Sun indicating that Raskin had not ruled out a run for the highest office. Raskin confirmed that he has consistently maintained this position since the early stages of his political career. He stated that he wants to guide the nation through a period characterized by massive lawlessness, corruption, and authoritarianism. He emphasized that he is prepared to do whatever is necessary to resolve these critical issues.

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Raskin clarified that his primary focus remains on his current legislative duties. He noted that he would also serve in other capacities, such as running for the U.S. Senate in another state, if the party deemed it necessary. However, his immediate concentration is directed toward securing the chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee. He believes this role is essential for addressing the current political climate and restoring constitutional order.

Focus on House Judiciary Committee Leadership

Representative Raskin highlighted the importance of reestablishing the rule of law under the Constitution of America. He described the current moment as very exciting and critical for the nation. His energy is currently fully dedicated to this goal rather than a campaign tour. He intends to work closely with extraordinary new members joining the committee to tackle the challenges ahead.

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The congressman described the current political landscape as facing an avalanche of corruption. He vowed to get to the bottom of these allegations and hold those responsible accountable. This approach aligns with his stated goal of combating the perceived authoritarianism and lawlessness affecting the country. He views the committee chairmanship as the most effective platform to achieve these objectives in the near term.

Commitment to Party Direction and Duty

Raskin's statement underscores a flexible approach to his political future, prioritizing the needs of the Democratic Party over personal ambition. He made it clear that his willingness to run for president is conditional on the party's desire for his candidacy. This stance reflects a strategic positioning within the party structure while maintaining a strong public profile. He remains committed to serving wherever the party believes he can be most effective. The congressman's comments provide clarity on his long-term political plans and immediate legislative priorities.