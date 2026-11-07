Rep Jamie Raskin Criticizes Donald Trump For Appointing Stephen Miller

Representative Jamie Raskin strongly condemned Donald Trump for selecting Stephen Miller as chief of staff, calling the decision a humiliating descent for the former president.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland issued a stark condemnation of President Donald Trump on Friday, criticizing the decision to appoint Stephen Miller as chief of staff during a broadcast of MS NOW's "All In.

" Raskin characterized the appointment as a sign of self-inflicted pain for the former president, describing Trump as a "masochist" for aligning himself with Miller, who Raskin labeled a "sadist."

Raskin Details Miller Background

Also read This Is Humiliated Donald Trump’s Brutal New Nickname

Raskin drew on a 2023 book by journalist Jean Guerrero to argue that Miller has consistently evolved into a white nationalist with deep-rooted bigotry. He stated that he highly recommends the publication to viewers because it thoroughly examines Miller's upbringing and the development of his racist ideologies over time. The representative used these details to suggest that Miller's worldview is fundamentally toxic and unsuited for high-level governance.

Trump Suffers Political Humiliation

The congressman pointed to Trump's recent electoral defeat as the primary context for this troubling appointment, noting it was the most humiliating landslide in American politics in over fifty years. Raskin emphasized that choosing a figure who could not even win a primary within his own family underscores the depth of Trump's isolation. He observed that Miller's entire family has publicly denounced him for his racism and white nationalism, making the selection deeply embarrassing for the president.

Stakeholder Positions on Decision

Advertisement

Raskin articulated a clear view that Trump is ignoring the lessons of his recent political loss by surrounding himself with controversial figures. He argued that Miller's inability to secure basic political support, even from relatives, highlights his lack of viability. The representative suggested that Trump's choice reflects a denial of reality rather than a strategic pivot to a broader coalition of voters.

Real World Impact Of Appointment

This commentary adds to the growing scrutiny of Trump's inner circle as he prepares for his second term. The appointment of Miller signals a continued reliance on hardline immigration and nationalist policies that have divided the country for years. Observers are watching closely to see how these choices will impact policy priorities and international relations in the coming administration.