Representative Jamie Raskin alleges the Trump administration prioritizes family business interests over national security, accusing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of enabling AI chip sales to China.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, issued a scathing indictment of the Trump administration on Thursday during an appearance on MS NOW's program All In. He characterized the current executive branch as a business operation that engages in government work solely to reinforce and prop up its private commercial interests.

Allegations of Conflicted Commerce Leadership

Raskin explicitly targeted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick for his alleged role in undermining American policy. He stated that Lutnick has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a family business that, in turn, holds investments in Nvidia. This financial entanglement creates what Raskin described as a back-channel pipeline for trafficking artificial intelligence chips directly to the Communist government of the People's Republic of China.

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The representative emphasized that this conflict of interest is not merely theoretical but has direct consequences for national security and regulatory enforcement. He argued that the Secretary of Commerce is being totally lax in enforcing export controls, thereby allowing restricted AI chips to reach China while his sons and the Trump family generate significant revenue from these transactions.

Impact on Democratic Regulation and Policy

Raskin contended that this corrupt scheme has fundamentally distorted American policy, which was ostensibly designed to beat China in technological superiority. He argued that the rush to dominate the Chinese market has prevented Americans from participating in the democratic regulation of artificial intelligence and data centers. The urgency to compete has allegedly overridden standard regulatory safeguards, prioritizing speed and profit over secure and democratic oversight.

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He further noted that the President and his sons are also making money on these deals, setting a model for the entire administration. According to Raskin, this behavior establishes a precedent where government officials act primarily as business partners, using their positions to facilitate profitable channels for their families and associates rather than serving the public interest.

Call for Investigation and Reconstruction

The Maryland lawmaker called for a rigorous investigation into the financial specifics of these arrangements. He suggested that authorities need to nail down exactly how much money Howard Lutnick has been making, as well as how much Cantor Fitzgerald has been making for his sons. These figures are crucial for understanding the scale of the alleged conflict of interest.

Raskin concluded that the administration is making it too easy to understand the basic contours of this scheme. By allowing their own commercial gains to drive policy decisions, they are actively undermining the very regulations meant to protect American interests. The representative demands that the exact mechanisms of this outrageous conflict be reconstructed to reveal the full extent of the damage to U.S. policy.