Rep. Ilhan Omar Denies Ethics Committee Investigation, Republicans Demand Probe

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., dismissed questions about an Ethics Committee investigation into her reported net worth decline, insisting no investigation is taking place despite continued scrutiny. House Republicans have expressed interest in investigating her personal finances and her connection to the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud scheme. The Justice Department has also opened a probe into her alleged fraud as part of the administration's new anti-fraud taskforce. Republicans argue that her bill, the MEALS Act, contributed to the fraud occurring as it broadened USDA waiver authority at meal sites and dismantled anti-fraud safeguards.

Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn. , dismissed questions about an Ethics Committee investigation into her reported net worth decline, insisting no investigation is taking place despite continued scrutiny.

House Republicans have expressed interest in investigating her personal finances and her connection to the 'Feeding Our Future' fraud scheme. The Justice Department has also opened a probe into her alleged fraud as part of the administration's new anti-fraud taskforce. Republicans argue that her bill, the MEALS Act, contributed to the fraud occurring as it broadened USDA waiver authority at meal sites and dismantled anti-fraud safeguards





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Rep. Ilhan Omar Ethics Committee Investigation House Republicans Justice Department MEALS Act Feeding Our Future' Fraud Scheme Anti-Fraud Taskforce USDA Waiver Authority Anti-Fraud Safeguards

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