On Sunday's broadcast of CBS's "Face the Nation," Representative Jim Himes , a Democrat from Connecticut, launched a scathing critique of President Donald Trump 's choice for acting Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte .

Himes labeled Pulte as possibly the president's "worst and most dangerous" appointment, arguing that his selection has effectively derailed the reauthorization of a critical foreign intelligence surveillance law. The discussion centered on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which authorizes the National Security Agency to collect intelligence on non-Americans abroad without a warrant.

Himes contended that Pulte's reputation for being "absolutely dedicated to abusing authorities" has eroded bipartisan support, causing Democratic votes in the House to vanish and leading to a stalemate in the Senate. He emphasized that the only viable solution is for President Trump to withdraw the nomination and appoint someone with experience and acommitment to lawful oversight, someone who can inspire confidence across the political spectrum.

Himes directly addressed a letter from Senators Tom Cotton and Chuck Grassley, which he interpreted as an acknowledgment of reality: the Pulte appointment has made reauthorization impossible. He noted that while the House previously passed a FISA reauthorization bill with the support of 42 Democrats, many of those legislators have now withdrawn their backing due to concerns over Pulte.

"At least half of those Democrats are gone," Himes stated, explaining that they are uncomfortable with the underlying authority and now fear that Pulte would misuse it. This collapse of support, he argued, represents a significant bipartisan failure, as the appointment was "paned in a strong bipartisan way.

" Himes made it clear that the problem is not with the legislative process but with the nominee himself, placing the onus squarely on the president to correct what he called a mistake. The Congressman rejected the notion that Senator Marco Rubio or other Senate leaders are negotiating with Democrats to find an alternative to Pulte. Instead, he framed the issue as a presidential responsibility.

"The President needs to sober up and realize that this appointment is arguably in the... basket of awful appointments he has made, this is probably the worst and most dangerous," Himes declared. He warned that failing to reauthorize Section 702 could have severe national security consequences, potentially leading to terrorist attacks that could have been prevented.

However, he insisted that the blame for the impasse lies with the administration's choice of nominee, not with Democratic opposition. Himes concluded by expressing doubt that Trump would back down, given his known aversion to reversing decisions, but he maintained that withdrawal of Pulte's nomination is the "only right answer" to resolve the crisis and ensure the intelligence community's tools are renewed with widespread legitimacy





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Bill Pulte Director Of National Intelligence FISA Section 702 Jim Himes Donald Trump Senate House Of Representatives Surveillance Bipartisan National Security Tom Cotton Chuck Grassley Marco Rubio

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