Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens received criticism on social media for a Thanksgiving post, with comments focusing on her recent primary election loss and controversial endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers instead of Abdul El-Sayed.

Rep. Haley Stevens’ Thanksgiving message has sparked a fresh wave of criticism just days after she was photographed vacationing in Hawaii.with her partner to celebrate the holiday on Wednesday, but instead, she faced replies from those intent on reminding her of her dramatic few weeks.

The Michigan Democrat is still grappling with the fallout from her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in the state’s Senate race earlier this month. Rogers ultimately lost, and now, Stevens’ former opponent from the Democratic primary and the man who she had originally endorsed, Abdul El-Sayed, is the senator-elect.

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In her Thanksgiving post on Wednesday, the congresswoman posted a selfie of herself and fiancé Jason Turkish, a disability rights lawyer and Democratic donor, against a beachside sunset backdrop with text reading: “Stick a fork in the turkey - and stick it to em. ”“Grateful to live in a country where a landscaper’s daughter can serve four terms in Congress, and a legally blind guy can go to law school and spend his life helping people,” it continued.