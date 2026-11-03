Rep. Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers Over Abdul El-Sayed

Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers for Senate, angering allies. Jon Stewart criticizes the move as unexpected, while Donald Trump praises the decision in Iowa.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) made a stunning political announcement on Sunday by formally endorsing former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) for the U.S. Senate. This unexpected support comes in the Michigan Senate contest, pitting the Republican former Senator against the Democratic nominee, Muslim Socialist Abdul El-Sayed.

The 11th-hour decision has drawn immediate criticism from prominent figures who had expected Stevens to remain aligned with her party. The endorsement was posted on the social media platform X by Stevens, marking a significant shift in the local political landscape and surprising many observers who tracked her previous positions.

Also read Rep. Haley Stevens Attends Church with Mike Rogers Before Michigan Senate Race

Stevens Shifts Support To Rogers

Haley Stevens stunned the political world on Sunday by breaking ranks with the Democratic Party to back Mike Rogers. She appeared with Rogers at a black church in Detroit earlier in the day before making the formal declaration. This move directly opposes her previous public stance and leaves many supporters questioning the rationale behind the change.

The endorsement highlights the intense competition in Michigan for the Senate seat. By backing a Republican, Stevens has altered the dynamics of the race, potentially influencing undecided voters who might have otherwise leaned toward the Democratic nominee, Abdul El-Sayed.

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Jon Stewart Questions The Decision

Comedian and commentator Jon Stewart used his platform to express despair over Stevens' change of heart. He noted that Stevens had been very clear about her and Abdul El-Sayed's shared goal of defeating Mike Rogers. Stewart showed news clips of Stevens previously opposing Rogers and his political stances, highlighting her past criticisms.

Stewart quoted Stevens saying, Mike Rogers has shown that he's just going to go along with whatever Donald Trump does. He added that Rogers is not going to speak out when erratic tariffs are impacting our auto industry. Stevens had previously described Rogers as a nightmare in earlier interviews, making his current endorsement all the more confusing to critics.

Stewart questioned her cognitive functions with sarcasm, stating, Real quick, before I lose consciousness, I am endorsing the nightmare. He compared the situation to a diabolical episode of the TV show Fargo. He pointed out that Rogers is against every principle that Stevens has worked for her entire career, suggesting her motivation remains unclear.

Stewart joked that at least she should claim she was visited by three ghosts who convinced her that people don't need health insurance. He insisted that this shift cannot be about getting her feelings hurt, implying that deeper or more complex political calculations are at play.

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Trump Praises The Endorsement

While Stewart lamented the decision, former President Donald Trump praised it during a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday. He highlighted the former Senate candidate's bravery for saying what few people are willing to say. Trump used the moment to attack Abdul El-Sayed, calling him a jihadist in his speech.

The Trump endorsement underscores the national significance of the Michigan Senate race. It suggests that the Republican Party sees value in Stevens' support, particularly given her history as a Democrat who has previously opposed Trump's policies. This dynamic adds another layer of complexity to the election.

As the race continues, all eyes remain on Michigan. The interplay between local representatives like Haley Stevens and national figures like Donald Trump will likely shape the narrative of the contest. Voters must now weigh these sudden shifts against their long-term political preferences.