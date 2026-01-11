Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate after being uninvited from a joint campaign event with Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed. Vice President JD Vance said the endorsement will certainly help Rogers in the midterm election.

Michigan Democratic Representative Haley Stevens formally endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for the United States Senate on Sunday, just hours before Election Day. The stunning announcement marks a complete break with her party and the Democratic nominee for the same seat, Abdul El-Sayed. Stevens made the decision public after appearing alongside Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit for a morning service.

Vice President JD Vance immediately highlighted the endorsement as a significant boost for the Republican candidate. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews after campaign rallies in New York and Ohio, Vance stated he certainly believed the move would help Rogers. He framed the choice as a test of patriotism versus extremism, contrasting Rogers with what he called the radical views of El-Sayed.

Also read Rep. Haley Stevens Attends Church with Mike Rogers Before Michigan Senate Race

Stevens explained her decision by citing fundamental disagreements with El-Sayed and his campaign strategy. She noted that she had been uninvited from a planned joint appearance with El-Sayed and Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. Stevens stated that the Democratic nominee told her she was no longer welcome on his campaign and should stay away.

She emphasized her opposition to Hasan Piker, a controversial political commentator who frequently appears on college campuses. Stevens argued that Piker promotes views that do not reflect the character of Michiganders. She described education as a central issue in the election and stressed that hate does not define the people of her state.

The split between Stevens and the Democratic campaign became public in the days leading up to Sunday. Stevens had backed El-Sayed during their heated primary contest. However, relations deteriorated rapidly as Stevens voiced her discomfort with the nominee's associations.

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Rogers did not hesitate to capitalize on the rift. He released an opinion piece criticizing El-Sayed for his connection to far-left activists. Rogers described himself as a former Army officer and FBI agent who would never associate with individuals linked to terrorist sympathizers.

El-Sayed responded by defending his campaign focus on economic issues. He argued that no Michigander should be left behind and highlighted his extensive travel across the state. His team dismissed the endorsement as a distraction from the real concerns facing voters.

National Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, condemned Stevens' decision. They viewed the endorsement as a betrayal of party unity. Stevens, however, insisted she remains a proud Democrat who supports her previous policy achievements.

The Michigan Senate race is critical for control of the chamber. More than 1.8 million voters have already cast ballots in the contest. The outcome will likely depend on independent voters who may have been swayed by Stevens' support.

The endorsement comes amid intense political turmoil and legal challenges across the country. Election litigation continues in Alaska and California. Tensions also remain high regarding potential military action involving Iran.

President Donald Trump discussed Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iranian officials have left Qatar as negotiations continue through mediators. The conflict has become a major campaign issue due to its impact on fuel prices and inflation.

Any escalation in the Middle East could reshape the political landscape for the new Congress. Political observers nationwide are watching Michigan closely. Stevens' bold move highlights deep divisions within the Democratic Party in the state.

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The event at Perfecting Church showcased a united front between Stevens and Rogers. They arrived separately but shared a warm embrace for photographs. This public display of unity contrasted sharply with the recent tensions within the Democratic camp.

Stevens' chief of staff resigned in response to the endorsement. The Michigan Democratic party is now grappling with the fallout. The contest between Rogers and El-Sayed has become more intense and unpredictable.

Vance continued to push the narrative that Rogers represents reason and patriotism. He argued that Stevens' endorsement gives permission to conservative Democrats to vote for Rogers. He dismissed El-Sayed as an extreme figure unfit for office.

The election results will determine the balance of power in the Senate. Democrats must hold Michigan to maintain a majority. The race is now further complicated by the public schism between Stevens and El-Sayed.

Both candidates have been aggressive in their final campaign pushes. El-Sayed emphasized his grassroots efforts and community engagement. Rogers focused on his military service and national security record.

The endorsement has sparked debate about party loyalty and independent voting. Stevens' action challenges traditional norms of political alignment. It underscores the growing polarization in American politics.

As voters head to the polls, the Michigan Senate race remains a key indicator of the national mood. The fallout from Stevens' decision will be closely monitored by political strategists. The outcome could signal shifts in voter behavior for future elections.