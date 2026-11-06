Rep Greg Steube Runs for House Republican Conference Chair

Florida Congressman Greg Steube challenges incumbent Lisa McClain for House Republican Conference Chair, citing failure to deliver conservative policies after election losses.

Representative Greg Steube of Florida announced on Thursday that he is entering the race for the position of House Republican Conference chair, challenging the current leadership structure following the party's recent electoral setbacks. Steube argues that the Republican Party's losses were not due to being overly conservative, but rather a failure to deliver on the specific policy promises made to voters during previous campaigns.

Steube Challenges Incumbent Lisa McClain

Steube is competing against the current Conference Chair, Representative Lisa McClain of Michigan, who is seeking to retain her position for another term. He also faces competition from Representative Erin Houchin of Indiana, as House Republicans navigate the selection of their leadership team after losing their majority in the House. This contest marks a significant internal shift as the party seeks to redefine its strategic direction.

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In his announcement, Steube explicitly stated that the party's decline stems from a disconnect between its rhetoric and its legislative actions. He emphasized that he is not interested in preserving the status quo, which he believes has led to electoral defeat. His entry into the race signals a desire among conservative members to push for a more defined ideological path rather than the accommodationist approach of recent years.

Accusations of Leadership Failure and Accommodation

In a detailed letter to his colleagues, Steube leveled sharp criticisms against the existing Republican leadership, accusing them of prioritizing the demands of Washington over their commitments to voters. He contended that leaders chose accommodation over conviction, ignoring the warnings and concerns raised by conservative members of the party. This approach, he argued, resulted in a failure to govern according to the principles that originally secured the party's mandate.

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Steube highlighted that Republicans had the resources, the opportunity, and the responsibility to effect meaningful change, yet often failed to stand firm on their principles. He noted that conservatives who questioned the party's direction were too often ignored by the establishment. The election results, he insisted, provide clear evidence that this strategy of yielding to moderates has failed and requires an immediate and honest reckoning.

Requirements for the Conference Chair Role

Steube asserted that serving as the Conference Chair requires more than just managing a communications operation. He argued that the position demands a deep understanding of complex policy issues and the conviction to explain why those issues matter to the American public. He believes that changing the party's message alone is insufficient without the substantive policy backing that voters expect.

During an appearance on Newsmax, Steube had previously raised questions about why the party should retain the same leadership responsible for its messaging failures. His campaign letter reinforces this stance, insisting that the Chair must be able to articulate Republican policies clearly and demonstrate to voters that members intend to follow through on their legislative agenda. This focus on substance over style is central to his platform.

Next Steps in the Leadership Contest

The House Republican Conference is currently in the process of choosing its leadership following the loss of its majority. This leadership vacuum has opened the door for candidates like Steube to propose a new direction for the party. The contest will determine who guides the conference's strategy and messaging in the coming months as Republicans seek to rebuild their position in the political landscape.

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Steube's campaign emphasizes the need for courage to change course and move away from the excuses that he believes have plagued the party. He contends that the Conference deserves better than the previous approach and that a conservative choice is necessary to restore trust. The outcome of this leadership race will likely influence the party's legislative priorities and its response to future political challenges.