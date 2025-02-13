Rep. Gooden Demands Audit of NGOs Operating on the Southern Border

Rep. Lance Gooden calls for a comprehensive audit of NGOs operating on the southern border to uncover potential waste, fraud, and abuse, citing concerns about conflict of interest and billions of taxpayer dollars potentially misused.

Republican Representative Lance Gooden from Texas has requested a comprehensive audit of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating along the southern border. Gooden's letter, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, urges the Trump administration to scrutinize these organizations to prevent potential waste, fraud, and abuse. Gooden expresses concerns that many NGOs have a conflict of interest due to their agreements with FEMA to assist in the migration of undocumented individuals.

These agreements, he argues, allow NGOs to accumulate billions of dollars while simultaneously lobbying the federal government to maintain open border policies. This request aligns with President Trump's directive to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government. This initiative has drawn criticism from Democrats who defend the perceived wrongdoing.Gooden specifically accuses NGOs of knowingly aiding criminal aliens who violate U.S. immigration laws, characterizing their actions as a human smuggling operation funded by taxpayer dollars. He points to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the State Department's funding of NGOs through grants and contracts, which in turn provide various services, including gift cards, transportation, and accommodation, to undocumented migrants apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Gooden estimates that billions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted over the past four years through these programs. He cites FEMA's allocation of at least $2.4 billion to illegal migrants through shelter and services programs between 2021 and 2024 as a specific example. Gooden further criticizes these NGOs, often charitable or religious organizations, for lobbying the government and Congress to maintain open borders, highlighting a significant conflict of interest. Despite repeated congressional inquiries into the role of NGOs in resettling undocumented immigrants, Gooden asserts that DHS Secretary Mayorkas has failed to provide satisfactory responses or relevant documentation. He pledges to continue investigating the NGOs' role in exacerbating the border crisis and reversing the Biden Administration's policies.





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ngos Border Crisis Immigration Waste Fraud Abuse Rep. Gooden Trump Administration FEMA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rep. Chip Roy Questions Biden's Preemptive Pardons of Fauci and Milley, Demands Congressional OversightRepresentative Chip Roy criticizes President Biden's eleventh-hour pardons of prominent figures like Anthony Fauci and Mark Milley, calling for congressional investigation and questioning the motivations behind these actions. Roy argues that the pardons suggest these individuals were facing potential unjustified prosecutions and that Congress must hold them accountable.

Read more »

Rep. Mace Asks Rep. Crockett 'To Take It Outside' During Heated Trans Athlete DebateA contentious House Oversight Committee meeting saw Republican Rep. Nancy Mace challenge Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett to 'take it outside' after a heated exchange over a bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports. The argument stemmed from the House's vote to pass the 'Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,' which would prohibit schools receiving federal funding from allowing transgender girls and women to compete on women's teams.

Read more »

Rep. Mace asks Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett to 'take it outside' in heated exchangeRepublican Rep. Nancy Mace was angered by Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett calling her 'child' during a House Oversight Committee meeting.

Read more »

Battleground Politics talks with the region's new members of CongressLauren Mayk speaks with Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, Rep. Sarah McBride, Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Sen. Andy Kim and Rep. Herb Conway.

Read more »

Lawmakers Propose Bills to Limit Funding for NGOs Accused of Aiding Illegal ImmigrationTwo lawmakers, Rep. Lance Gooden and Sen. Bill Hagerty, are introducing separate bills to restrict funding to NGOs they allege are facilitating illegal immigration. The bills come amid broader scrutiny of NGO operations and a push by the Trump administration to tighten border security.

Read more »

Lawmakers Propose Bills to Curb Funding for NGOs Facilitating Illegal ImmigrationTwo lawmakers, Rep. Lance Gooden and Sen. Bill Hagerty, are introducing bills to restrict funding for NGOs they believe are aiding illegal immigration. These bills come amidst concerns about NGO funding practices and a broader crackdown by the Trump administration.

Read more »