Rep. French Hill Discusses Key Policy Issues in Interview with CoinDesk

Rep. French Hill, the head of the House Financial Services Committee, discussed key policy issues in an interview with CoinDesk last month. He expressed confidence that the Clarity Act would secure bipartisan consensus, and that tokenization was the next major agenda item for the committee.

Rep. French Hill , the head of the House Financial Services Committee , discussed key policy issues in an interview with CoinDesk last month. He expressed confidence that the Clarity Act would secure bipartisan consensus, and that tokenization was the next major agenda item for the committee.

After stablecoins and market structure, tokenization is the next major focus for the House Financial Services Committee, Chairman French Hill told CoinDesk last month. The House Financial Services Committee has direct oversight over federal regulators working on digital asset policy and has played a key role in advancing both the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act and the market structure-focused Clarity Act. Hill has run the committee since former Chairman Patrick McHenry retired from Congress.

The House of Representatives found a way to get bipartisan agreement on stablecoin sales practices, decentralized finance and ethics rules before passing its version of the Clarity Act, Hill said. He spoke to CoinDesk at the Digital Assets and Emerging Tech Policy Summit hosted by Vanderbilt University and the Blockchain Association in early April about a range of issues his committee is examining.

He said the Senate counterpart to the House's bill had begun adopting some of the House version's details as lawmakers negotiated aspects of the legislation ahead of this month's Senate Banking Committee markup. Senate negotiators have kept their House counterparts apprised of the process, he said, adding that both he and Rep. Bryan Steil, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence, have been in touch with senators working on the Clarity Act.

His committee is now looking at other issues, like tokenization and lawmakers' role in that area, he said. The Financial Services Committee held hearings in late March, which Hill said was aimed at helping lawmakers consider what the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and bank regulators might need in terms of additional authorities or rules to facilitate companies engaging in tokenizing real-world assets.

Part of this effort is determining whether there even needs to be a legislative effort, or if policymaking could remain at the regulator level, he said. Tokenization of an asset, such as a common stock, is really an exercise in changing systems, he said. It's not changing the law. All the legal or regulatory requirements about common stock are also applied to a common stock token, right?

And so in our view, that's why these hearings bring up member awareness. The House and Senate, as overseers of the regulatory agencies, can, for example, use hearings to ask how existing systems can be adopted to blockchain-based systems, he said. In a similar vein, Hill said he was looking at the possible tokenization of deposits in the commercial banking industry, which could enable direct debit payments without needing an intermediated stop.

You think about going from call-out markets right to paper-based markets to digitization of that paper-based system, which took place in the 1970s and 1980s, and that's increased accuracy, reduced fraud, increased speed, decreased the need for liquidity improved settlement, he said. We went from T+5 on equities in the 1970s to T+1. So to me, this is an operating decision, and the interoperability of it is the biggest challenge, not the mechanical, technical aspect of doing it.

We'll find out if there needs to be some, you know, legislative activity versus purely regulatory, and that's good. That's what Congress's job is, he said. The other major topic he's tracking - at least in the crypto world - is the effort to update tax regulations around digital assets, he said. The House Ways and Means Committee is already working on tax issues, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers reintroduced a bill specifically targeting crypto taxes.

And of course, there will be an election later this year that will determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate. The crypto industry is, as it was in 2024, heavily engaged in primary races, trying to bolster candidates that the various political action committees see as being friendly toward crypto





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Rep. French Hill House Financial Services Committee Clarity Act Tokenization Stablecoins Market Structure Digital Asset Policy

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