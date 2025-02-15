Rep. Espaillat Defends New York's Migrant Policies in Face of DOJ Lawsuit

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat defended New York state's policies regarding undocumented migrants, asserting that the state is acting appropriately in granting driver's licenses and notifying individuals of immigration requests.

On Thursday's edition of NBC's “Meet the Press Now,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) addressed the Department of Justice's lawsuit against New York state regarding its policies on migrants. The lawsuit centers on a New York law that allows undocumented migrants to obtain driver’s licenses and mandates the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to notify individuals if federal immigration authorities request their information.

Host Peter Alexander inquired about Espaillat's perspective on the Justice Department's legal action, asking if he believed they had valid grounds to challenge the state's governance. He also posed the question of whether the state should modify its policies in light of Donald Trump's presidency. Espaillat responded affirmatively, stating that New York is acting appropriately. He emphasized that in cases of violent crimes, federal authorities already have access to relevant information. However, he argued that individuals who commit nonviolent offenses should not be subject to deportation. He drew a distinction between violent felons and individuals who make minor mistakes, suggesting that nonviolent offenses are common occurrences that anyone could commit. Espaillat asserted that separating families through deportation is detrimental to both New York and the nation. He reiterated that individuals convicted of violent crimes are already subject to deportation through existing legal processes





