Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana runs for US House GOP conference chair

WASHINGTON — Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana is running for chair of the House Republican Conference, the party’s No. 3 leadership post, according to her letter to colleagues. Houchin will run against Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, the incumbent chair, and Rep. Greg Steube of Florida for the No.

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Indiana, arrives July 21, 2026, at a House Republican Conference meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON — Rep.

Erin Houchin of Indiana is running for chair of the House Republican Conference, the party’s No. 3 leadership post, according to Houchin will run against Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan, the incumbent chair, and Rep. Greg Steube of Florida for the No. 3 leadership spot, The Hill and Politico have reported.

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The chair leads regular meetings of the party caucus, directs its operations, oversees the publication of the Legislative Digest, acts as a spokesperson for the party, and helps review pending legislation. Indiana’s 9th Congressional District that Houchin represents includes these cities: Bedford, Bloomington, Corydon, Franklin, Greensburg, Greenwood, Jeffersonville, Lawrenceburg, Madison, New Albany, Paoli, Salem, Sellersburg, and Seymour. The Associated Press projected her as the winner of reelection on Tuesday.

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With 99% of the vote counted on Thursday night, AP said she had 122,326 votes compared to Democrat Brad A. Meyer with 98,480 and Libertarian Tonya L. Hudson with 5,530. In Houchin’s letter, the Salem resident said she would focus on sharpening the party’s message and helping members communicate with constituents, including through media preparation and crisis communications support. She cited her experience in public relations and political campaigns and said she previously ran a public relations business.

The letter says Houchin has a master’s degree in political management and is a graduate of the Women’s Campaign School at Yale. She said she has more than 20 years of experience in public relations, communications and campaigns.