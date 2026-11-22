Rep-elect Dan Koh joins Ali Velshi to discuss the mainstreaming of ICE abolition, citing the $113 billion budget, 15,000 agents, and First Amendment concerns as key drivers.

Rep-elect Dan Koh appeared on the MS NOW broadcast All In hosted by Ali Velshi to address the shifting political landscape surrounding Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Koh emphasized that calls to dismantle the agency have moved from fringe discourse to a mainstream position across the American political spectrum. The discussion highlighted the tension between the perceived need for immigration enforcement and the growing public demand for alternative systems.

Mainstream Support for Abolishing ICE Agency

Ali Velshi noted that there is broad consensus that some form of immigration enforcement is necessary. However, he argued that the proposal to abolish ICE has gained significant traction among both Democrats and the general public. Velshi explained that many Americans view the agency as associated with violence, ineptitude, and remarkable danger. This perception has created a sense that a different approach to immigration enforcement is required to replace the current structure.

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Koh responded by clarifying that advocates for reform do not support open borders. He affirmed that border security remains a critical component of national policy. The debate, according to Koh, centers on the most effective and ethical way to maintain that security without compromising civil liberties or wasting public resources. He argued that the current system fails to meet these standards effectively.

Cost Analysis of ICE Budget and Staffing Expansion

A central point of Koh's argument focused on the financial implications of the current ICE budget. He cited the figure of $113 billion as the total cost associated with the agency's operations and expansion plans. Koh contextualized this massive expenditure by comparing it to the cost of providing school lunches for every child in the United States for ten years. He questioned whether this trade-off represents a prudent use of taxpayer money given the current economic climate.

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The discussion also touched on planned staffing increases within the agency. Koh pointed out that there are scheduled additions of 5,000 more ICE agents to the workforce. When combined with the existing force, this expansion would bring the total number of ICE agents to 15,000. Koh expressed skepticism about the necessity of such a large and growing law enforcement presence on the streets for immigration matters.

First Amendment Rights and Deportation Statistics

Koh raised concerns about the treatment of American citizens under the current enforcement regime. He specifically referenced incidents where citizens have been subjected to violence while exercising their First Amendment rights. These accounts were presented as evidence of the dangers posed by the current enforcement model. The rep-elect argued that such actions undermine democratic principles and civil liberties.

Additionally, Koh highlighted statistics regarding deportations to illustrate the scope of the agency's impact. He noted that 280,000 people have been deported without any criminal records. This figure was used to support the argument that the agency's operations extend beyond targeting criminal activity. Koh characterized the current system as an incredible amount of grift on the American people.

Economic Impact and Future Policy Directions

The conversation concluded with a focus on the financial strain on American households. Koh argued that taxpayer money spent on ICE expansion is poorly utilized when families are struggling with their own bills. He suggested that Americans are clamoring for government assistance with economic hardships. Redirecting funds from the agency to support these needs was presented as a more logical policy direction. The rep-elect maintained that this approach would better serve the interests of the country.