Rep.-elect Cait Conley Urges Immediate Impeachment of Pete Hegseth

Republican Rep.-elect Cait Conley argues that Pete Hegseth's actions harm national security and calls for his removal before the lame duck session ends.

Republican Representative-elect Cait Conley has issued a stark warning regarding the future of the United States Department of Defense, declaring that the removal of Pete Hegseth must become a primary legislative objective for Democrats. Speaking on the Thursday broadcast of CNN's The Lead, Conley emphasized that delaying action on this issue could severely compromise the nation's ability to maintain its military readiness and strategic stability.

Conley Demands Immediate Hegseth Removal

Congresswoman Conley stated that if Pete Hegseth is not removed during the current lame duck session, then impeaching him needs to be a top priority for Democrats as they seek to take back the House and gain control of the Senate. She argued that the federal government's fundamental job is keeping the American people and the homeland secure, a duty she believes cannot be faltered. Conley asserted that this Congress should move quickly to remove him from his position immediately rather than waiting for the next legislative cycle to begin.

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Allegations Of Reckless Military Decisions

The incoming legislator outlined specific grievances, claiming that Hegseth is actively harming national security every single day he remains in his seat. She pointed to the firing of top military talent and leaders who consistently prioritize the country over political figures or parties. According to Conley, these actions represent a deliberate dismantling of the experienced leadership necessary to run the armed forces effectively and maintain global deterrence.

Risks To Capability And Readiness

Conley further alleged that Hegseth is making reckless decisions regarding military capability, development, and overall readiness. She warned that the United States cannot afford to have another leader like Pete Hegseth, who appears to prioritize political loyalty over strategic competence. She insisted that the political party must get after this issue and address it with speed to prevent further degradation of the military's operational capacity.

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Impact On Upcoming Democratic Strategy

The call for immediate action comes as Democrats are strategizing for their upcoming return to power in the House of Representatives and potential gains in the Senate. Conley suggested that the impeachment of Hegseth should be a central plank of their legislative agenda. By framing the issue as a matter of urgent national security rather than partisan politics, she aims to rally support for rapid congressional action.

Timing Of The Lame Duck Session

The urgency expressed by Conley hinges on the window of opportunity presented by the current lame duck session of Congress. If this period passes without Hegseth being removed, the political landscape may shift, making immediate legislative action more difficult. Conley's comments highlight the critical importance of this specific timeframe in determining the future of defense leadership and policy direction for the incoming administration.