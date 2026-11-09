Rep-Elect Brad Lander Backs Impeachment of Hegseth, Patel, and Kennedy

Rep-elect Brad Lander joins calls for impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, HHS Secretary RFK Jr., and FBI Director Kash Patel, citing betrayals of office duties.

Rep-elect Brad Lander, representing the New York Democratic district, has explicitly stated his support for initiating impeachment proceedings against three high-profile federal appointees. Lander, who is arriving at the U.S. Capitol for the first day of New Member Orientation for the 120th Congress on November 9, 2026, in Washington, DC, confirmed his stance to reporters. His declaration aligns with a broader movement among Democrats who have recently flipped both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections and are seeking to assert new legislative authority.

Core Targets Of Impeachment Effort

When asked by a reporter whether there was an appetite for impeachment proceedings involving Secretary of War Pete Hegseth or President Donald Trump, Lander redirected the focus toward his immediate cabinet targets. He stated that he would like to see the Senate impeach Hegseth, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Lander argued that all three officials appear to have betrayed the requirements of their respective offices, making them suitable candidates for congressional review.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie Plans to Reintroduce Impeachment Resolution Against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The New York lawmaker emphasized that he wants to bring these matters before the Senate to observe how individual senators vote on the impeachments. His comments suggest a strategy that prioritizes holding specific executive branch officials accountable rather than immediately targeting the presidency, a distinction that has become a central point of discussion within the Democratic caucus as they prepare to take control of legislative proceedings.

Broader Policy And Accountability Agenda

Lander outlined a comprehensive agenda that extends beyond impeachment, citing a need for accountability in multiple areas of governance. He expressed a desire to restore healthcare cuts, end ongoing wars, and eliminate tariffs that impact American consumers. Additionally, Lander mentioned the importance of getting money out of politics and restoring public trust in government institutions, noting that there is an enormous amount of investigating required to achieve these goals.

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The rep-elect also highlighted specific cases requiring scrutiny, including the murders of individuals named Alex Pretti and Renee Good. He stated his intention to ensure Democrats investigate the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as the cuts implemented by Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency. This broad scope of inquiry reflects the incoming Democratic majority's intent to exert oversight over the executive branch's operational decisions and financial allocations.

Cross-Party Democratic Support For Hegseth

Support for Lander's position extends beyond his district, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York declaring himself a hard yes for impeaching Hegseth. During an appearance on ABC News, Jeffries argued that the secretary of defense has abused his power and undermined national security. He specifically cited the engineering of what he described as a reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices for the American people and reduced the country's overall safety.

Other Democratic voices, such as Rep. Dean, have suggested that while accountability is an obligation, the president should not be the first target of impeachment. Dean proposed focusing on softer targets first, allowing the legislative branch to establish a precedent of oversight before considering higher-level political confrontations. This approach contrasts with Lander's direct focus on the cabinet members, illustrating the nuanced debates within the party regarding the timing and targets of congressional actions.

Strategic Implications For The New Congress

The push for impeachment represents a significant shift in the legislative dynamic following the midterm elections. With Democrats now controlling both chambers, they are positioning themselves to challenge the executive branch on security, health, and law enforcement policies. Lander's public statements serve to mobilize his base and signal to other lawmakers the seriousness with which the incoming members view their oversight responsibilities.

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As the 120th Congress begins its first day of orientation, the focus on holding cabinet officials accountable sets the tone for the upcoming sessions. The potential impeachment votes will likely serve as early indicators of how the new legislative majority intends to balance its policy goals with its constitutional duties. The outcome of these proceedings will have lasting implications for the relationship between the executive and legislative branches in the years to come.