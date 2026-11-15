Rep-elect Adam Hamawy Defends Non-Binary Iran Stance and Israel Views

Adam Hamawy discusses his refusal to label Iran as an adversary and his position on Israel's existence during NJ PBS interview. Focus on domestic New Jersey issues over foreign conflicts.

New Jersey Democratic Representative-elect Adam Hamawy clarified his foreign policy positions during a recent interview with Rob Nelson on NJ PBS News. The incoming lawmaker emphasized his commitment to domestic New Jersey concerns while addressing controversial questions regarding Israel and Iran. Hamawy stated that he prioritizes the welfare of American citizens over geopolitical engagements that he views as counterproductive.

Israel Existence and Human Rights Standards

Israel currently exists as a sovereign nation, according to Hamawy, who dismissed the debate over its right to exist as a moot argument. He asserted that every country has a right to exist, provided it grants equal rights and civil liberties to all its people. Hamawy argued that the focus should be on enforcing human rights globally rather than debating foundational legitimacy. He expressed a desire for Israel to resemble the United States, where all individuals can coexist with rights to life and liberty.

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Rejecting Binary Labels on Iran Relations

Adam Hamawy explicitly rejected the binary framing of Iran as a formal adversary, stating that such labels are not productive for solving current conflicts. He defended his previous moral equivalencies between the United States and Iran, arguing that both nations share responsibility for the current hostile environment. Hamawy claimed that Americans voted for a focus on domestic policy and safety, not for creating new enemies abroad. He suggested that provocative policies worsen conditions for both American and Iranian citizens.

Condemnation of Rhetoric and Escalation

Hamawy criticized recent statements from President Trump, describing calls to nuke Iran as genocidal rhetoric that must be discontinued. He highlighted that aggressive language from both sides contributes to suffering without offering a path to peace. The Representative-elect emphasized that identifying clear adversaries does not help resolve the underlying issues. Instead, he advocated for strategies that improve life for ordinary people in both nations, rejecting the notion that one side is entirely blameless.

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Focus on New Jersey and Domestic Priorities

The incoming lawmaker redirected the conversation toward his primary mandate: serving the people of New Jersey with tangible results. Hamawy listed healthcare, education, childcare, and economic fairness as his top priorities for his tenure in Congress. He expressed frustration that the interview focused heavily on international affairs rather than local issues like ICE operations and economic stability. Hamawy stated he cares more about the well-being of American citizens than events in the Middle East.

Public Accountability and Electoral Mandate

Rob Nelson challenged Hamawy on his refusal to directly answer whether Iran is an adversary, pressing him to handle the question directly. Hamawy maintained that avoiding binary answers allows for a more nuanced approach to foreign policy that prioritizes de-escalation. He compared the persistent questioning on Israel to political tactics that ignore established facts in favor of ideological debates. Hamawy concluded that his election was a mandate to fix the American economy and protect citizens at home, not to engage in endless foreign policy disputes.