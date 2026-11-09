Rep. Cuellar Urges Guardrails for ICE Funding Amid Progressive Pressure

Representative Henry Cuellar argues that Democrats must establish strict guardrails for Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding rather than defunding it, emphasizing the need for cooperation between state and federal authorities while addressing progressive calls for abolition.

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Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, says Democrats should fund ICE with "guardrails" while rebuilding cooperation between state and federal immigration authorities. A longtime Democratic House member representing a southern border district said Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not going anywhere as"Abolish ICE" became a rallying cry for more than a dozen progressive Democrats elected or reelected in the midterms. While the elections brought a new class of Democratic Socialists of America members to Congress, Rep.

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Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told Fox News Digital that they make up just"one part of the spectrum" and that there are many"blue dogs" like himself who value strong border and immigration policies.

"I don't believe in defunding ICE and I think the majority of the Democrats do not believe defunding ICE, but there are serious rail guards we need put on ICE," Cuellar said. House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee member Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, questions U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin during a hearing on Jun. 25, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

"We just can't open up the border and just say anybody that wants to claim asylum can come to the borders. That policy under Biden administration — I hope that every Democrat running for national office doesn't do that anymore," Cuellar said. The congressman's district includes Laredo, where Border Patrol has a major presence.

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Cuellar has repeatedly broken with his party on immigration enforcement, including voting with Republicans in January to approve a DHS funding bill that included billions for ICE, though he later opposed a $70 billion Republican-backed enforcement package over concerns about oversight. Cuellar has criticized ICE for pursuing immigrants without criminal records, even though federal law allows the agency to arrest people for civil immigration violations. He has also called for greater oversight of the agency.

"Anybody that thinks that what ICE is doing, going after nuns, going after pastors, going after dreamers, they think that's normal? I don't think Cuellar said, attributing the blue wave in Texas to Trump's immigration enforcement tactics.became a flashpoint for the Trump administration amid sweeping immigration enforcement operations in major cities including Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Orleans.

The operations have resulted in more than 1.3 million arrests and 1.2 million illegal immigrants being deported or leaving the country, according to the White House. Democrats and immigrant rights activists have criticized ICE's tactics, which include targeting courthouses, churches and job sites, as well as conditions in detention centers. The agency has also faced fierce backlash over the fatal shootings of two American citizens by ICE agents in Minnesota just weeks apart in January 2026.

In the months that followed, Democratic governors in New York, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota signed laws restricting local and state cooperation with federal immigration officials. Meanwhile, ICE’s partnerships with Texas authorities have expanded through 287 agreements that allow local officers to assist with immigration enforcement, jail screening and administrative warrants. Texas law now requires most county sheriffs to seek these agreements.

"I think the local sheriff should report somebody that’s there illegally. I think that’s it. But anything beyond that, I think we need to have a discussion," Cuellar told Fox News Digital. Like Cuellar, Texas Democratic Gov.

-elect Gina Hinojosa has been highly critical of ICE's tactics. At a rally in January, she criticizedDuring her time in the state House, Hinojosa voted against a 2017 bill requiring local law enforcement to cooperate with federal agencies. But Hinojosa has never called for Texas to follow New York and other blue states' lead in ending all cooperation with ICE.

"She is from the border from Brownsville," Cuellar said. "I haven't heard her say that she supports the defunding ICE. I don't think she has said that. Does she probably believe in transparency and rail guards for ICE?

Again, I don't want to speak for her, but I think she does.

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"that began in 2020 and accelerated after President Joe Biden took office. The operation deployed Texas DPS officers, National Guard troops and local law enforcement to combat illegal crossings, human smuggling and drug trafficking before expanding to include state arrests and prosecutions for illegal entry, construction of border barriers and migrant transportation.

In a recent CBS interview, former Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the Biden administration sent mixed messages to migrants and accused some officials of"embracing the chaos and crisis" at the southern border. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 11: People protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at San Antonio City Hall on June 11, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Gov.

Greg Abbott is preparing to deploy the Texas National Guard in response to ongoing demonstrations across the state and escalating tensions nationwide between protesters and law enforcement. Abbott’s decision to mobilize troops follows President Donald Trump’s to send the California National Guard into Los Angeles.

"The Biden Administration had it wrong," Cuellar said. Cuellar also criticized Abbott's deployment of Operation Lone Star, pointing to a January 2024 standoff in Eagle Pass, where Texas authorities seized control of Shelby Park and restricted Border Patrol’s access.

"You still got to work with border patrol, regardless if it's a Democrat or Republican at the White House itself," Cuellar said. "So I can understand why there was that criticism, but still the Governor should have done a better job working with us at the federal level. And I hope that this new governor — and I think she will — work with us.

" Cuellar said there needs to be balance and nuance in how immigration policy is carried out and that he wants to work with Trump and Republicans over the next two years. "There are Democrats who are willing to work with the administration, with President Trump, but it takes two to have a deal," Cuellar said. "Our mission is simple and non-negotiable: secure the border, protect American lives, and control everything and everyone coming into this country.

We are focused on getting the job done and enthusiastically partner with any official dedicated to achieving that goal," CBP Assistant Commissioner Hilton Beckham said in a statement to Fox News Digital.