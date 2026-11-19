Representative James Clyburn claims the incoming Democratic majority will reveal hidden administrative misconduct, directly disputing Vice President JD Vance's comments on bipartisan cooperation.

Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina issued a stark warning on Wednesday that the Democratic majority in Congress will launch a rigorous scrutiny of the Trump administration starting in January. Speaking on CNN's The Lead, Clyburn asserted that his party is prepared to expose what he described as untoward actions by the executive branch, signaling a shift toward aggressive oversight as the new legislative session begins. This declaration came during a segment that highlighted the contrasting political outlooks between Democratic leaders and the current Vice President regarding future cooperation on critical infrastructure issues.

Clyburn Disputes Vance on Air Traffic Cooperation

The tension between the two parties was underscored by a recent exchange involving Vice President JD Vance and Representative Clyburn regarding the national air traffic control system. During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, Vice President Vance suggested that bipartisan progress on fixing air traffic control was possible if Democrats would set aside their focus on men's and women's sports. Vance stated that he could work with Democrats in the new Congress if they focused on affordability and rebuilding infrastructure, echoing promises made during the election cycle. He framed the issue as a choice between partisan distractions and practical governance.

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Representative Clyburn responded to these comments with skepticism, indicating that Vance might not fully understand the current realities of government funding and administrative operations. Clyburn pointed out that Democrats have already been supportive of the Federal Aviation Administration, challenging the narrative that they are obstructive to infrastructure improvements. He emphasized that the Democratic party has been willing to appropriate necessary funds, but the issue lies in how those funds are managed by the current administration, not a lack of legislative will.

Allegations of Misused and Unappropriated Funds

A central point of contention identified by Clyburn involves the handling of appropriated funds and the refusal to deploy them appropriately. Clyburn revealed that when Congress appropriates money for the FAA, significant portions of those funds often remain unused and sit in accounts rather than being allocated to critical projects. This practice, according to Clyburn, indicates a deeper problem within the executive branch where resources are withheld despite congressional authorization. He argued that this is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of mismanagement that affects the efficiency of government services.

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Clyburn stated that the money is still sitting there because the administration is refusing to appropriate it in an appropriate way, which he characterized as a deliberate obstruction of necessary updates and repairs. This refusal to utilize available resources for air traffic control highlights a significant disconnect between legislative intent and executive execution. The Representative suggested that this behavior contributes to the ongoing challenges faced by the aviation sector and undermines public trust in the government's ability to manage its responsibilities effectively.

Incoming Majority to Launch Oversight Examinations

With the Democratic party securing majorities in both the House and Senate by January, Clyburn confirmed that his party intends to use this leverage to investigate these fiscal discrepancies thoroughly. He expressed confidence that the incoming majority will be able to shine a light on the specific mechanisms used to withhold funds and prevent progress on infrastructure projects. Clyburn's remarks suggest that a significant portion of the Democratic legislative agenda will involve detailed audits and public exposure of these administrative practices, aiming to hold the Trump administration accountable for its handling of public resources.

The Representative promised that starting in January, the Democratic majority will expose to the American people exactly what the administration is doing regarding these funds. This approach is expected to intensify political debates and place pressure on the executive branch to justify its financial decisions. As the new Congress convenes, the focus on air traffic control and infrastructure funding will likely become a key battleground for defining the relationship between the legislative and executive branches in the coming year.