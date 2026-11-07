Rep. Clyburn Calls for Impeachment of Hegseth and Kennedy While Excluding President

South Carolina Representative James Clyburn argues that Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth and HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. should face impeachment proceedings, while advising against targeting the President due to insufficient Senate support.

Representative James Clyburn, a Democratic lawmaker from South Carolina, publicly declared on Friday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deserve impeachment proceedings. During a television interview on CNN, the congressman emphasized that these two cabinet members are the primary targets for congressional accountability rather than the Commander in Chief.

Strategic Focus on Cabinet Officials

During his appearance on CNN's Situation Room, Rep. Clyburn stated that he believes the two cabinet secretaries should absolutely be impeached. He argued that pursuing action against them is a strategic necessity to address the current political climate. However, he explicitly advised against initiating any impeachment process against the President. He cited the difficulty of securing a two-thirds majority in the Senate as the primary reason for this distinction. Clyburn urged his colleagues to avoid wasting time on a futile effort against the President.

Also read Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Effort After Midterm Losses

Accountability for Chaos and Costs

The South Carolina lawmaker connected the need for impeachment to broader issues of affordability and governance. He stated that leadership must be held accountable to the American people for the current state of the nation. Clyburn described the situation in Washington as being filled with chaos, high costs, and rampant corruption. He argued that the most effective way to correct these issues is to make specific officials answer for their actions. He identified Hegseth and Kennedy as the individuals most responsible for these systemic problems.

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Military Leadership and Demographic Concerns

Clyburn provided specific reasons for his demand that Defense Secretary Hegseth face impeachment. He claimed that the majority of the United States Senate is deeply upset with the Secretary's current policies. A central part of his argument involves allegations that Hegseth is attempting to eradicate women from leadership positions within the military. The lawmaker also accused the Secretary of actively working to remove African Americans from their roles. He presented these demographic shifts as evidence of reckless governance that warrants congressional intervention.

Political Realities and Next Steps

The statement highlights a calculated political approach to congressional oversight. By focusing on cabinet members who may have less institutional protection than the President, Clyburn aims to force a vote on accountability. He believes the political math simply does not favor an impeachment trial of the Commander in Chief. This strategy isolates specific policy decisions in defense and health as the focal point for criticism. The remark serves as a clear signal to Democratic lawmakers about where to direct their legislative energy and public messaging.