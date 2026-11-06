Rep Brian Jack Runs to Chair NRCC After Midterm Losses

Former Trump strategist Rep Brian Jack launches bid for NRCC chairmanship, outlining a detailed five-point plan to regain House majority in 2028 following Republican midterm defeats.

Representative Brian Jack of Georgia announced his candidacy for chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee on Wednesday. The former political strategist for President Donald Trump seeks to lead the party's House campaign arm after significant electoral losses during Tuesday's midterm elections. Jack argues that the Republican Conference must immediately unify to prevent internal conflict and prepare for a long-term strategic recovery.

Strategic Vision for House Recovery

Jack cites historical precedent to argue that the party can regain control, noting that the 2008 election resulted in Democrats holding 257 seats. He points out that two years later, Republicans won 242 seats, demonstrating a rapid path back to power. He asserts that the road to the majority begins now, leveraging his sixteen years of experience in congressional campaigns to build a winning coalition.

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The Representative emphasizes that he possesses the necessary relationships and experience to lead this charge. He describes his announcement as a direct response to the recent defeat, aiming to transform the loss into a catalyst for organizational renewal and strategic discipline across all fifty states.

Experience and Party Unity

Jack highlights his tenure as President Trump's chief political strategist for congressional elections as a key qualification. He notes that he joined the Trump campaign in its early days in 2016, helping to secure a historic election victory against long odds. This experience, combined with his successful leadership in taking back the House in 2022, forms the core of his argument for the chairmanship.

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He also references his personal political journey, noting that he ran for Congress in 2024. Jack states that he started at one percent in the polls and finished at sixty-three percent in three months to join his colleagues in Washington. He uses this personal trajectory to illustrate his ability to execute winning strategies under pressure and mobilize voter support.

Five-Point Priority Plan

The candidate outlined five specific priorities for the NRCC, starting with an aggressive offensive strategy to close the enthusiasm gap. Jack proposes motivating voters by ensuring Democrats own every vote taken against American interests. He plans to saturate districts with communications through television, phone calls, mail, and direct voter contact.

Regarding candidate recruitment, Jack intends to persuade Republican lawmakers who lost in the recent elections to run again. He plans to host recruitment meetings and political briefings with each state's delegation to identify new talent. This approach aims to retain experienced candidates while simultaneously recruiting fresh voices from across the country.

Jack also emphasized the need for better coordination across the Republican ecosystem to prevent resource fragmentation. He criticized the withdrawal of support from Senate Republicans in North Carolina, which he believes contributed to losses in that state. He pledges to marshal resources more effectively to ensure no member is left behind in future cycles.

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2028 Election Cycle Preparation

Jack argues that the party must organize early for the 2028 election cycle before presidential politics dominate the narrative. He notes that the 120th Congress will have roughly sixteen months before a presidential nominee is selected. This window provides a unique opportunity to build confidence and trust with the electorate ahead of the general election.

Under his final priority, Jack pledges to listen directly to the membership to refine district-specific strategies. He asserts that elected members know how to win in their respective districts best. He intends to consult them on what works and what does not, ensuring that national resources are deployed in ways that reflect local realities and voter preferences.