Representative Jake Auchincloss argues that DOGE-driven cuts to CISA weakened US cybersecurity ahead of new breaches at the CIA and ODNI. The congressman urges a surge in apolitical resources to protect critical infrastructure from nation-state attacks.

Representative Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts appeared on CNN on Tuesday to discuss the intersection of recent federal cyber intrusions and ongoing personnel changes within US cybersecurity agencies. During the broadcast of The Arena, the Democratic representative argued that the Trump administration significantly weakened national digital defenses by reducing staffing levels at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. This statement followed reports of apparent hacking incidents targeting major intelligence organizations.

Major Intelligence Breaches Discovered

Host Katie Hunt opened the discussion by highlighting breaking intelligence regarding unauthorized access at the Central Intelligence Agency and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. According to four separate sources familiar with the matter, these agencies suffered an apparent hack that compromised systems used for open-source intelligence analysis. The intrusion specifically affected platforms where these agencies draw information for their analytical operations.

Also read Cybersecurity breach at CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Current assessments indicate that the full extent of the data breach remains unclear to investigators. Despite the security compromise, government officials have stated that there have been no disruptions to critical capabilities within the Central Intelligence Agency. The agency itself declined to provide further comment regarding the specifics of the incident or the scope of the compromised unclassified information.

Auchincloss Criticizes DOGE Personnel Cuts

When asked about the state of affairs and his specific concerns regarding these simultaneous security events, Representative Auchincloss pointed to policy decisions made during the first year of the Trump administration. He stated that the DOGE initiative caused the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to lose a significant amount of its top technical talent through staff reductions. The congressman described this loss as a hemorrhage of expertise that left critical infrastructure more vulnerable.

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Auchincloss emphasized that the agency targeted for cuts plays a vital role in protecting municipal water supplies, law enforcement networks, and both power and telecommunications infrastructure. He warned that these essential services are now more exposed to attacks from homegrown threats, nation-state actors, and other bad actors seeking to exploit weakened digital perimeters. The representative stressed that the technical talent lost was essential for defending these specific national assets.

Call for Apolitical Resource Surge

The Congressman argued that the nation must now reverse the previous damage by surging resources and staffing back toward these critical agencies. He insisted that this reinforcement must be conducted in an apolitical way to ensure the effectiveness of the defenses. The goal is to restore the capacity of agencies like CISA to adequately monitor and protect the country against both domestic and international cyber threats.

The remarks came during a period of heightened scrutiny on federal cybersecurity measures following reports of breaches at high-level intelligence bodies. By linking the CIA and ODNI incidents to the broader trend of staff reductions at CISA, Auchincloss provided a political framework for understanding the current security landscape. His comments underscore the ongoing debate regarding the balance between government efficiency initiatives and the need for robust, fully staffed security agencies.