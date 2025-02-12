Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: Two Shooters Involved in JFK Assassination

Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna believes there were two shooters involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Luna made this claim following President Trump's order to declassify government files related to the JFK assassination. Luna will lead a new congressional task force to review these files and hopes to shed light on the truth surrounding Kennedy's death.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R) stated on Tuesday that she believes 'two shooters' were involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. This statement comes after President Donald Trump signed an order to declassify government files related to the JFK assassination, a move that could potentially change our understanding of the events surrounding his death. Trump has also declassified files related to the assassinations of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.During a press conference on Capitol Hill, Representative Luna asserted, 'I believe that there were two shooters.' However, she did not provide any evidence to support her claim. The Warren Commission, a near year-long government investigation into the JFK assassination, concluded that Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, who acted alone. Despite this official conclusion, the JFK assassination has been the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, with some proposing the involvement of a second shooter in the Massachusetts Democrat's murder. 'There's been conflicting evidence,' Luna said regarding the various investigations into the JFK assassination, 'and I think that even the FBI at the time reported some anomalies in the initial autopsy at Bethesda, Maryland.' Luna argued that 'All of those, though, seem to have been rinsed and repeated in the media to push a certain narrative that we don't agree with.' Luna will now lead a new congressional task force aimed at revealing 'federal secrets,' which will review thousands of pages of JFK assassination files before they are made public. Luna expressed hope that the task force could 'put to bed some of the theories that have been out there' about the JFK assassination with 'the full truth.' 'And the full truth starts with transparency,' Luna stated. She added that the bipartisan task force plans to bring in some of the 'attending physicians at the initial assassination' to provide testimony, as well as individuals who served on 'various commissions' investigating the assassination, including the Warren Commission. However, every member of the Warren Commission is now deceased, making it unclear who Luna intends to summon as witnesses





