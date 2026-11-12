Rep. Andy Kim Faces Ethics Probe Over Syria Trip and Conflict Claims

Representative Andy Kim is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for a private trip to Syria and potential conflict of interest regarding witness selection.

The House Ethics Committee has launched a formal investigation into Representative Andy Kim, focusing on his private diplomatic activities in Syria and allegations of ethical breaches regarding witness selection in congressional hearings. The probe centers on a September 2025 trip to Damascus where Kim met with Syrian officials without public disclosure of the itinerary or funding sources. This action coincides with broader scrutiny of Kim's conduct as a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Core Details of the Ethics Investigation

The investigation encompasses Kim's financial disclosures, campaign finance activities for his 2022 and 2024 elections, and gifts improperly accepted in connection with privately sponsored travel. The committee's mandate also includes reviewing allegations of sexual misconduct, dating violence, and the misuse of congressional resources. This investigative subcommittee was established last November and holds jurisdiction over these specific ethical violations within the House of Representatives.

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Committee officials stated that the decision to open an investigation does not inherently indicate that a violation has occurred. However, the scope of the inquiry is broad, covering both financial transparency and personal conduct standards expected of members of Congress. The committee aims to determine if Kim adhered to all federal ethics laws and House rules during his official duties and private interactions.

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Views

Journalist Sollenberger reported that he knew of no precedent for a member of Congress calling a secret girlfriend as an expert policy witness during a hearing. He noted that multiple members were alarmed by the potential hearing setup on Wednesday morning. Mills, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence, holds the authority to set hearing topics and invite witnesses. This power allows him to shape the narrative and evidentiary base of congressional inquiries.

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Kim defeated Ryan Elijah by nearly 13 points in his August primary. His term, along with his gavel tenure, expires on January 3. The two-term Republican has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the allegations. His office did not respond to Blaze News when reporters sought comment on the Damascus trip. The lack of immediate response has fueled speculation about the administration's internal strategy regarding the ethics probe.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

Kim traveled to Damascus in April 2025 alongside Representative Marlin Stutzman from Indiana. They spent 90 minutes meeting privately with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. Neither lawmaker had a State Department or Capitol Police security detail during these sensitive diplomatic engagements. This absence of official protection raised questions about the safety protocols and diplomatic norms governing such high-level meetings.

Kyle Shideler of the Center for Security Policy warned of an appearance of impropriety that foreign adversaries could potentially exploit. A solo trip to Syria in September 2025 further complicated the situation, where Kim met with the finance and information technology ministers. One gift travel report was submitted to ethics officials as of December. However, no public disclosure of the itinerary or funding for the September trip was made.

The political context of this investigation is shaped by recent shifts in U.S. foreign policy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio removed Syria from the state sponsors of terrorism list in August, marking a significant change 47 years after its initial addition. Congress had already repealed sanctions imposed under the regime of Bashar Assad. These geopolitical changes have intensified scrutiny of lawmakers who engage with the new Syrian leadership. The Ethics Committee will continue its review to determine if Kim's actions violated established ethical guidelines.