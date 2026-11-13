Rep Al Green Announces Plan to Impeach President Donald Trump

Congressman Al Green of Texas announces immediate plans to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on the House floor, citing precedents set by recent legislative actions.

Representative Al Green of Texas has formally announced on the House floor that he intends to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as early as next week. This declaration marks another significant effort by the Democrat to initiate proceedings against the commander-in-chief during his current tenure.

Announcing Impeachment Plans on House Floor

Speaking directly to the chamber, Representative Green declared his intention to call for a vote against Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, within the coming days. He emphasized that this decision was not made lightly, despite having initiated similar calls for impeachment at least half a dozen times over the years. Green described himself as an unbought, unbossed, and liberated Democrat who is censured but not silenced by the political process.

Also read Melania Trump's New Docuseries Is Arriving at a Particularly Awkward Time for Donald Trump

Linking Trump To Pete Hegseth Impeachment Effort

Green explicitly connected his new move to the ongoing political controversy surrounding Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. He argued that the recent vote by 204 House members to keep the impeachment effort against Hegseth alive demonstrated a willingness among lawmakers to address serious allegations without requiring prolonged inquiries. Green insisted that this recent legislative activity should serve as a direct precedent for holding the President accountable for similar charges.

Advertisement

Challenging Lawmakers On Political Hypocrisy

The Texas Congressman questioned how legislators could possibly escape voting to impeach the President when they recently voted to pursue charges against a subordinate. He suggested that voters would face a degree of hypocrisy if they chose to impeach the person following orders while refusing to impeach the person who gave those orders. Green stated that both parties are culpable, yet he believes the President should not escape responsibility simply because he was the one issuing commands rather than executing them.

Rejecting The Need For Further Investigations

Representative Green asserted that a lengthy investigative process is not a prerequisite for bringing articles of impeachment to the House floor. He pointed to the vote regarding Pete Hegseth, noting that there was no extended investigation, yet members had the opportunity to peruse the articles and were aware of all associated facts before casting their votes. He concluded that the same approach should be applied to the current effort against the President, allowing for immediate action based on the information already available to Congress.