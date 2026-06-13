Rep. Adriano Espaillat Defends Past Votes to Fund DHS and ICE

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) responded to criticism of his past votes to fund DHS and ICE by emphasizing the importance of the bills that provided funding for SNAP and WIC during the pandemic.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) responded to criticism of his past votes to fund DHS and ICE by saying that those bills had millions of dollars for SNAP and WIC and are Joe Biden bills that proved to be very helpful right in the middle of the pandemic.

He added that the bills funded many important programs that were necessary to keep the American people moving forward during the pandemic and during very difficult years. Espaillat also stated that his opponent often criticizes his past votes to fund DHS and ICE, and that he has received donations from ICE contractors. He argued that his opponent does not know about the facts behind her tweets, nor does she know much about legislation.

He pointed out that his opponent received $1.5 million from a rich millionaire in Texas that bankrolled Greg Abbott. Espaillat emphasized that his past votes were focused on helping people in need, including those who are hungry and pregnant women, and that he is proud to have supported Joe Biden's bills that provided funding for important programs during the pandemic.

He concluded by saying that his opponent's criticism is unfounded and that he is committed to continuing to serve the people of New York





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Rep. Adriano Espaillat DHS ICE Joe Biden SNAP WIC Congressional Hispanic Caucus

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