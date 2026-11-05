Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera Sale: 4K Zoom at $577.99

Get the Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera with 16x optical zoom for $577.99. This dual-lens 4K system offers AI tracking, local storage, and comprehensive property coverage without monthly fees.

Reolink has introduced a significant price reduction on its advanced OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera, dropping the retail cost to $577.99. This promotional pricing represents a discount from the standard price of $679.99, creating an attractive entry point for users seeking high-end surveillance solutions. The sale event is scheduled to run exclusively from November 3 through November 11, offering a limited window for consumers to acquire this sophisticated monitoring hardware at a reduced rate.

Dual-Lens Architecture Provides 4K Coverage

The Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera utilizes a unique three-lens system designed to eliminate blind spots across large properties without requiring multiple installations. The device features a 16MP dual-lens panoramic camera that merges two optical inputs to capture a continuous 180-degree field of view. This wide-angle perspective allows the panoramic section to provide constant monitoring of yards, driveways, or parking lots, with a motor-tilt capability ranging from 0 to 22 degrees to fine-tune the viewing angle.

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Complementing the wide view is a dedicated 4K pan-tilt-zoom camera equipped with a powerful 16x optical zoom lens. The PTZ component uses a variable focal length lens between 5.3 and 86mm with an f-stop rating of F1.6, enabling the system to capture high-resolution details from a distance. This combination allows users to clearly identify faces or read vehicle license plates at the end of a long driveway or near a distant gate, ensuring that critical evidence is captured with sufficient clarity.

The combined resolution of the three lenses totals 24MP, offering a level of detail that surpasses standard single-lens security cameras. The PTZ camera can continuously pan 360 degrees and tilt up to 95 degrees, providing comprehensive directional control. When the panoramic camera detects motion from a person, vehicle, or animal, it triggers the PTZ camera to zoom in and track the subject, ensuring that the AI-driven system follows the target even after it moves out of the initial panoramic field of view.

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AI Detection and Smart Tracking Features

The Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera integrates advanced on-camera AI detection capabilities to filter alerts and reduce false positives. The system is programmed to distinguish between people, vehicles, and animals, allowing users to receive notifications only for relevant security events. This intelligent filtering is paired with a SyncTrack feature that facilitates seamless communication between the panoramic and PTZ lenses, ensuring that the zoom camera automatically turns and locks onto moving subjects.

Users can also manually control the PTZ lens through the Reolink mobile application by tapping any part of the panoramic view on their screen. This action immediately directs the PTZ lens to the selected location, providing rapid manual override capabilities when needed. To further assist in post-event review, the camera supports Local AI Video Search, which allows users to enter text descriptions such as black van or person wearing a hat to locate specific footage in stored recordings without incurring additional subscription fees.

Installation Flexibility and Storage Options

The Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera is housed in an IP66-rated metal enclosure, making it resistant to weather conditions and suitable for both indoor and outdoor deployment. The rugged housing supports wall, ceiling, and corner mounting configurations to accommodate various architectural layouts. Power and data are delivered through a single Ethernet connection using the included 60W PoE injector, simplifying the installation process by eliminating the need for separate power cables.

For data retention, the camera offers multiple flexible recording options that do not require monthly subscription services. Users can insert a microSD card with up to 512GB of storage directly into the device, connect to a Reolink Network Video Recorder, or route footage to an FTP or NAS server. The system also allows for the creation of up to 64 preset positions and the assignment of up to 16 stops for automated patrol routes, providing a comprehensive and customizable monitoring solution.

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Sale Duration and Pricing Details

The promotional pricing of $577.99 is valid only for the specific dates of November 3 through November 11. Consumers interested in acquiring this dual-lens 4K surveillance system should note that the discount is temporary and subject to the retailer's inventory during this period. The offer applies directly to the Reolink OMVI X16 PoE Security Camera, providing a cost-effective alternative to installing multiple individual cameras for large property coverage.

This price point positions the device as a compelling option for homeowners and business owners who require serious protection without recurring monthly charges. The inclusion of local AI video search, two-way audio, and extensive zoom capabilities in a single unit addresses the need for both broad situational awareness and detailed identification. By leveraging the sale window, buyers can secure a high-resolution monitoring system that combines panoramic stability with precise optical zoom technology.