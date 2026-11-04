Reolink Omni 2i Ultra Camera Discounted to $195 With Solar Panel

The Reolink Omni 2i Ultra dual-lens security camera is now available for $195, down from $247. This limited-time deal includes a 6W solar panel and free shipping on Amazon.

The Reolink Omni 2i Ultra wireless outdoor security camera is currently discounted by 21 percent on Amazon, reducing the standard retail price of $247 to $195. This early Black Friday promotion offers free shipping to customers and represents a savings of $52 on the premium surveillance device.

Dual Lens Configuration And Tracking Features

Reolink engineered this specific model with a dual-lens architecture designed to maximize property coverage without requiring multiple devices. The system integrates a 4K wide-angle lens alongside a separate 3K PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) lens to handle different monitoring requirements simultaneously.

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The wide-angle component provides a static, broad view of the immediate surroundings. When motion is detected within this zone, the 3K PTZ lens activates SyncTrack AI Tracking technology. This feature automatically locks onto moving subjects and follows them as they traverse the area, even if they move outside the fixed field of view of the primary lens.

Users receive timely notifications when activity occurs. The interface allows for digital zooming to inspect details captured by the tracking mechanism. Auto-Framing ensures that the subject remains centered in the frame during movement, providing clearer visual data for review later.

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Solar Power Efficiency And Battery Backup

A key selling point of the Reolink Omni 2i Ultra is its integrated 6W solar panel. This accessory keeps the unit powered throughout the day with only 30 minutes of direct sunshine daily. This efficiency reduces the need for manual maintenance or frequent recharging cycles.

The camera also includes an internal battery capable of lasting up to six months on a single charge. This backup power source ensures continuous operation during periods of low sunlight, such as winter months or extended cloudy weather. Having both solar and battery options provides reliability regardless of seasonal changes.

The package includes the Omni 2i Ultra camera unit, a mounting bracket, and the 6W solar panel. Customers do not need Prime membership to access this offer, as it is open to all Amazon shoppers. The retailer covers delivery costs for this transaction.

Storage Requirements And Purchase Details

The Reolink device does not include onboard storage for recorded footage. Users must purchase a microSD card separately to save video clips. The system supports cards with capacities up to 512GB, allowing for extensive local recording without cloud subscription fees.

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This pricing structure marks a significant reduction from the usual $247 list price. The $195 price point is valid for a limited time, and the deal is expected to expire soon. Shoppers are advised to place orders immediately to secure the discount before the promotion ends.