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Renton, WA police respond to shooting in Albertsons parking lot

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Renton, WA police respond to shooting in Albertsons parking lot
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Renton police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in an Albertsons parking lot Thursday night.

Multiple police officers responded to a shooting in a Renton parking lot Thursday night, with details about the incident limited. Renton police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in an Albertsons parking lot near Northeast Sunset Boulevard.

Video shared with FOX 13 appears to show multiple police officers firing into a van in the parking lot. It's unclear what led to the shooting or whether anyone was injured. Police expect to release more details Friday.are actively investigating a shooting that occurred in an Albertsons parking lot Thursday night. There is currently a large police presence in the area near Northeast Sunset Boulevard and Duvall Avenue Northeast.

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A shot-out window of a white van at the scene of a shooting in a Renton parking lot on Nov. 5, 2026. Police confirmed that a shooting has occurred and they are still gathering details at this time. Video shared with FOX 13 Seattle appears to show multiple officers firing into a van in the parking lot. It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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