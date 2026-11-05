Renton Lets Flock Safety Cameras Expire After Yearlong Privacy Debate

Renton allows more than two dozen Flock Safety camera licenses to expire, ending the use of the surveillance network following privacy concerns and legislative changes.

The City of Renton allowed more than two dozen Flock Safety camera licenses to expire on Monday without seeking renewal, effectively dismantling a controversial surveillance network that has been the subject of intense public scrutiny and political debate. Councilmember Ed Prince confirmed during an October 26 city meeting that the physical cameras would be taken down, marking the definitive end of the city's involvement with the third-party monitoring system. This expiration concludes a yearlong dispute regarding the balance between public safety benefits and individual privacy rights within the municipality.

Legislative Safeguards and Lawful Use

Governor Bob Ferguson signed Senate Bill 6002 into law on March 30, 2026, establishing strict legal boundaries for how such technology can be deployed by law enforcement agencies across the state. Under these new safeguards, police officers in Renton are permitted to access the camera data exclusively for felony or gross misdemeanor investigations, searches for stolen vehicles, identification of individuals with arrest warrants, and locating missing or endangered persons. The legislation strictly prohibits sharing collected data with any external entities except during formal court proceedings, ensuring that the information remains confined to the judicial process.

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Privacy Concerns and Federal Data Sharing

Residents raised significant alarms after a study conducted by the University of Washington's Center for Human Rights revealed that federal immigration authorities had previously accessed the data stored by Renton's camera system. These findings fueled skepticism about the security of the network and the extent to which local data could be leveraged by federal agencies. Councilmember McIrvin highlighted that the issue extends beyond trust in the local city government, noting a broader lack of confidence in the software operator's data management practices and transparency.

Police Perspective and Investigative Utility

Renton Police Chief Jon Schuldt argued during an August 12 City Council meeting that the cameras provided a critical advantage in speeding up criminal investigations by reducing the need for officers to review hours or days of video footage. He stated that the system could identify suspect vehicles in minutes rather than days, thereby allowing investigators to focus their resources more effectively. The cameras gather information strictly about vehicles rather than individuals, alerting police when a specific car is linked to a murder suspect, a missing person, or a stolen vehicle report.

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Data Retention and Technical Limitations

City data indicated that the Flock Safety cameras captured more than 5.2 million images over a 15-day period, yet the city policy mandated the deletion of this camera data after only 21 days. Despite these retention limits, police officials stated in July that they would not consider activating the devices again until the agency could guarantee strict compliance with the new state law. The Renton police had already turned off the devices in May, acknowledging the contractual gaps involving image retention protocols and federal data sharing agreements.

Ongoing Surveillance and Community Impact

The expiration of these licenses does not impact the license plate readers installed on Renton's own patrol cars and parking enforcement vehicles, which remain operational for local law enforcement duties. However, the removal of the third-party network signals a significant shift in how the city approaches digital surveillance, prioritizing legislative compliance and community trust over the previously available investigative tools. The decision reflects the city's response to the complex interplay between technological capability and civil liberties in an evolving legal landscape.