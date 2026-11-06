Renton Firefighter Shot Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting at Albertsons

A Renton Fire Department firefighter was fatally shot during an officer-involved incident at an Albertsons parking lot in Renton on Thursday night, prompting a state investigation.

Ryan Terpsma, a firefighter with the Renton Fire Department, was fatally shot on Thursday night while responding to an emergency call at an Albertsons parking lot. The incident occurred in the 4600 block of NE Sunset Boulevard, where Renton Police Department officers had arrived to assist with reports of an unconscious person inside a vehicle. During the response, a gunshot was fired, striking Terpsma before officers were able to neutralize the threat.

Officer-Involved Shooting Details

Renton Police Department officers responded to the scene to assist with an unconscious person in a vehicle in the 4600 block of NE Sunset Boulevard at approximately 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they heard a gunshot, and the bullet struck a firefighter. Officers returned fire and killed the suspect. The Renton Police Department noted that the scene remains active, and surrounding roads were closed, including Duvall Avenue NE at NE Sunset.

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Investigation Handover to State Team

The investigation is being turned over to the Valley Independent Investigative Team due to the nature of it being an officer-involved shooting. This transfer of jurisdiction is standard procedure in such cases to ensure an impartial review of the events that led to the use of lethal force. The Valley Independent Investigative Team will now take the lead in examining the actions of all parties involved during the critical moments of the confrontation.

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Fire Department Statement on Terpsma

The Renton Fire Department issued a statement expressing gratitude to the Renton Police Department for their quick actions to prevent any further injuries to civilians or other members. They described the event as a horrific situation no firefighter should ever find themselves in and asked the community to keep their member in thoughts and prayers. Ryan Terpsma was a 28-year-old Bellingham native who died in the line of duty while responding to a disturbance in Eureka, Montana, on Oct. 30.

Community Impact and Ongoing Response

The incident has left the local community in shock, with first responders and residents mourning the loss of Terpsma. The closure of major thoroughfares in the area disrupted traffic and daily activities for many residents. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward to assist the ongoing investigation. The community is now coming together to support the families of both the fallen firefighter and the law enforcement officers involved in the tragic event.