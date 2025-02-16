Rent the Chicken: Backyard Eggs Rise to Meet Avian Flu and Egg Shortages

As avian flu and a nationwide egg shortage drive up prices, a company offering backyard chicken rentals is experiencing a surge in demand. Rent the Chicken provides customers with everything needed to raise two egg-laying hens, promising a sustainable and therapeutic solution for breakfast staples.

As shoppers encounter bare shelves and soaring egg prices at supermarkets due to the avian flu and a diminished national supply, breakfast enthusiasts have a novel solution: their own backyard. Founded 12 years ago, Rent the Chicken offers customers two egg-laying hens, a portable chicken coop, up to 200 pounds of feed, food and water dishes, and a comprehensive guide on chicken care.

'Within two days of arrival, your chickens will lay eggs ready for immediate use!' the company assures, emphasizing that homegrown eggs boast one-third the cholesterol, one-fourth the saturated fat, and twice the omega-3 fatty acids compared to store-bought counterparts. The company further states, 'Your Rent The Chickens should lay about a dozen to two dozen eggs per week, depending on your Rental Package. You will know exactly what your chickens eat!' Customers can schedule a delivery date through the website or phone, and the company will deliver the already laying chickens along with all the necessary supplies. Should a customer decide they wish to keep the chickens at the conclusion of the rental period, adoption is an option. Rent the Chicken co-founder Jenn Tompkins shared with ABC News that their phone lines are 'ringing off the hook' as egg prices climb. 'Our online inquiries are also flooding in very quickly,' Tompkins revealed. 'We are at risk of running out of hens available for rent. If anyone is interested, please make your reservation sooner rather than later.' She explained that renting the chickens costs approximately $500 for a duration of about six months. While this averages to about $20 per week for eggs, Tompkins emphasized that the chickens provide food security amidst the scarcity. 'We are not directly competing with the high price of eggs,' she clarified to USA Today. 'We are addressing the issue of food insecurity; the lack of eggs on supermarket shelves. People can have eggs in their own backyard.' Brian Moscogiuri, Vice President of Eggs Unlimited, appeared on 'Fox & Friends' Thursday, stating that the country is experiencing 'the worst bird flu outbreak we've had in the last 10 years since 2015, potentially the worst bird flu outbreak in the history of this country.' Over the past year, egg prices have surged 53% since January 2024, and they've already jumped 15% since January of this year. In the last three years, 153 million cases of bird flu have been detected in poultry. 'We've lost 120 million birds since the beginning of 2022. In just the last few months alone, since mid-October, we've lost 45 million egg-laying hens,' he added. 'We've lost a significant amount of production, more than 13%. So we're simply dealing with supply shortages, and it's a disaster right now because this virus is affecting three of the top egg-laying states in the country. It doesn't seem like it's going to stop anytime soon.' Joe Defrancesco, a Connecticut farmer who initiated renting out his chickens five years ago, told WVIT-TV, 'It’s really a learning experience. Yes, you get an egg per chicken per day, and it’s a great thing knowing you have eggs right in your backyard and you're guaranteed.' Tompkins stated to Axios that the birds offer an additional benefit for renters. 'The chickens provide a level of therapy that people didn't know they needed,' she said





Food & Drink Rent The Chicken Egg Shortage Avian Flu Backyard Chickens Food Security Sustainable Agriculture Therapy Animals

