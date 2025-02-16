Rent the Chicken: A Solution to Soaring Egg Prices

As avian flu and a shrinking egg supply drive up prices, Rent the Chicken offers a unique solution: renting backyard chickens. This innovative company provides everything needed to raise egg-laying hens, ensuring a steady supply of fresh eggs for customers.

As consumers grapple with bare grocery shelves and soaring egg prices, a consequence of the ongoing avian flu and a diminished national egg supply, breakfast enthusiasts have discovered an alternative solution: raising their own backyard chickens. Rent the Chicken, a company established 12 years ago, offers customers two egg-laying hens, a portable chicken coop, up to 200 pounds of feed, food and water dishes, and a comprehensive guide on chicken care.

'Within two days of arrival, your chickens will be laying eggs ready for use!' the company asserts, emphasizing that homegrown eggs boast one-third the cholesterol, one-fourth the saturated fat, and twice the omega-3 fatty acids compared to commercially produced eggs. 'Your Rent The Chickens should lay about a dozen to two dozen eggs per week depending on your Rental Package. You will know exactly what your chickens eat!'The company allows customers to schedule a delivery date via their website or phone. The fully equipped chickens, already laying eggs, and all necessary supplies are delivered to their doorstep. Furthermore, customers have the option to adopt their rented chickens if they decide to keep them at the end of the rental period. Jenn Tompkins, co-founder of Rent the Chicken, revealed to ABC News that their phone lines are inundated with calls as egg prices surge. 'Our online inquiries are also filling up very quickly,' Tompkins stated. 'We anticipate running out of hens available for rent. If anyone is interested, please reserve your chickens as soon as possible.' She explained that renting chickens costs approximately $500 for a six-month period. While this averages out to about $20 per week for eggs, Tompkins emphasizes that the chickens provide a sense of food security amidst current shortages. 'We are not directly competing with the high price of eggs,' she clarified to USA Today. 'We are addressing the issue of food insecurity; the lack of eggs on store shelves. People can have their own eggs in their backyard.'Brian Moscogiuri, Vice President of Eggs Unlimited, shared with 'Fox & Friends' that the country is experiencing 'the worst bird flu outbreak in the last 10 years since 2015, potentially the worst bird flu outbreak in the history of this country.' Over the past year, egg prices have skyrocketed by 53% since January 2024 and have already increased by 15% since January of this year. In the last three years, 153 million cases of bird flu have been identified in poultry. 'We've lost 120 million birds since the beginning of 2022. In the last few months alone, since mid-October, we've lost 45 million egg-laying hens,' he added. 'We've sustained a significant production loss, exceeding 13%. We're dealing with severe supply shortages, and it's a disaster right now because this virus is present in three of the top egg-laying states in the country. It doesn't seem like it's going to subside anytime soon.'Joe Defrancesco, a Connecticut farmer who began renting out his chickens five years ago, told WVIT-TV, 'It’s really a learning experience. Yes, you get an egg per chicken per day, and it's fantastic knowing you have eggs right in your backyard and you're guaranteed.' Tompkins told Axios that the birds offer an additional benefit for renters. 'The chickens provide a level of therapy that people didn't realize they needed,' she said





FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EGGS CHICKEN PRICES SUPPLY SHORTAGE RENT THE CHICKEN AVIAN FLU FOOD SECURITY BACKYARD CHICKENS THERAPY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rising Egg Prices Lead to Unconventional Solution: Renting ChickensThe soaring cost of eggs, driven by avian influenza, has prompted many to consider backyard flocks. Rent the Chicken, a company offering chicken rentals, provides a hassle-free way to enjoy fresh eggs without the long-term commitment of raising chickens. The service includes a portable coop, hens, feed, and even chicken sitting. With locations across the US and Canada, Rent the Chicken offers a convenient solution for urban and suburban dwellers seeking a sustainable food source.

Read more »

Rent soaring in these LA ZIP codes after California wildfires, report saysThe Palisades and Eaton fires have destroyed thousands of homes across LA County. A new report says in the days since the fires, rent prices have been going up.

Read more »

Renting Chickens: A Solution to Soaring Egg PricesWith egg prices skyrocketing due to avian influenza, more people are turning to backyard flocks. Companies like Rent the Chicken offer a unique service that provides all the necessary equipment and hens, allowing individuals to enjoy fresh eggs without the long-term commitment.

Read more »

Soaring Egg Prices Fuel Backyard Chicken BoomAs grocery store egg prices continue to climb, more people are turning to backyard farming to save money and ensure a steady supply of fresh eggs.

Read more »

Bird Flu Spurs Egg Prices Soaring and Backyard Chicken RentalsThe ongoing outbreak of avian influenza has caused a severe shortage of eggs, driving prices up to record highs. As a result, an innovative business model, Rent The Chicken, is gaining traction, allowing people to rent backyard chicken coops and enjoy a reliable supply of fresh eggs.

Read more »

Recipes for fried chicken, buffalo chicken dip and more from Taste of the NFLChefs Carla Hall and Andrew Zimmern make recipes they're serving in New Orleans.

Read more »