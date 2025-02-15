Rent Michael Jordan's Former Mansion for $230,000 This March

Experience luxury living at Michael Jordan's former Highland Park mansion, now rebranded as Champions Point, for a unique opportunity during March Madness.

If you've got $230,000 to spare, Michael Jordan's former Highland Park, Illinois mansion can be yours — for the month of March, at least. The property, now rebranded as Champions Point, is available as a super-high-end rental for basketball fanatics looking to immerse themselves in luxury during March Madness . Jordan originally built the 7-acre compound in the early '90s with his then-wife, Juanita Vanoy, but spent more than a decade trying to offload it.

Michael Jordan's former Highland Park mansion, now called Champions Point, is available for rent in March for a sky-high $230,000. A Florida estate in an ultra-wealthy enclave that's home to Billy Joel and Larry Ellison has listed for a cool $87 million. Jordan first listed the spread in 2012 for a staggering $29 million, but after years of price cuts and failed sales, real estate investor John Cooper finally purchased it. 'It's an opportunity to own a piece of history and bring sports enthusiasts together through a unique co-ownership model,' Cooper previously said in a statement. For $230,000 — paid upfront, plus a $50,000 refundable deposit — tenants get full access to the 32,000-square-foot mansion, complete with a regulation-size indoor basketball court, a professional-grade gym and an outdoor infinity pool. 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rent this gated, world-class estate, meticulously designed for those who live and breathe sports,' the rental listing says. Made up of nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, other amenities include a putting green, a tennis court, a home theater, and even a cigar lounge decked out with a humidor and leather poker tables. Beyond the estate’s walls, renters can explore miles of scenic trails in the neighboring nature preserve or indulge in top-tier dining options in nearby Highland Park, Highwood and Lake Forest





