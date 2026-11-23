Lloyds Bank data shows renting is cheaper than buying in Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Leeds due to high mortgage rates and slowing rent growth.

A fundamental shift in the British housing market has made renting more affordable than buying in five major cities, overturning a long-standing assumption that homeownership always yields lower monthly costs. Lloyds Bank analyzed monthly expenses across twelve non-London urban centers and found that in Sheffield, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Leeds, average rent is now lower than the monthly repayments required for a typical first-time buyer mortgage. This reversal is primarily driven by mortgage interest rates that have more than doubled since the pandemic lows, contrasting with a recent plateau in rental price increases.

Mechanics of Rising Housing Costs

The disparity in monthly costs stems from a sharp rise in borrowing costs compared to the period when housing affordability was at its peak. During 2021, first-time buyers securing a ten percent deposit could access mortgage rates as low as two point five percent. Today, that same profile typically faces rates around five percent, with current averages for two-year fixed deals sitting at five point nine three percent and five-year fixes at five point nine five percent. Conversely, rental growth has decelerated following several years of record highs, suggesting the market may have reached a ceiling regarding what tenants are willing or able to pay.

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While mortgage rates remain elevated, buyers with larger deposits and strong credit scores can secure better deals, with some of the cheapest options available around four point seven percent. Additionally, the Bank of England recently raised its base interest rate from three point seven five percent to four percent in an effort to curb inflation. This monetary tightening coincides with broader economic pressures, as Office for National Statistics data indicated that UK inflation rose to three point six percent in October, fueled by increased petrol prices and record-high diesel costs linked to geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

Financial Breakdown by City

In Sheffield, the financial gap is particularly pronounced, with first-time buyers paying an average rent of nine hundred thirty-six pounds per month, which is one hundred thirty-seven pounds less than the one thousand seventy-three pounds required for a mortgage. Over a five-year period, this difference amounts to tenants spending approximately eight thousand two hundred twenty pounds less than their home-owning counterparts. Cardiff presents a similar dynamic, where tenants pay one thousand one hundred seventy-nine pounds monthly compared to one thousand three hundred thirteen pounds for mortgages, resulting in a five-year saving of eight thousand forty pounds for renters.

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Birmingham mirrors this trend, with average rents of one thousand one hundred six pounds sitting eighty-four pounds below the one thousand one hundred ninety pounds average mortgage repayment. Liverpool also favors renters in the short term, where the average monthly rent of nine hundred sixteen pounds is fifty-six pounds cheaper than the nine hundred seventy-two pounds mortgage cost, based on an average first-time buyer property price of one hundred seventy-four thousand pounds. Similarly, in Leeds, where properties cost two hundred fifteen thousand pounds on average, renting at one thousand one hundred forty-eight pounds is cheaper than the one thousand two hundred one pounds needed for a mortgage.

Despite these monthly savings for renters, the analysis highlights that mortgage payments gradually reduce the debt owed, building equity in the property, whereas rent payments offer no such asset accumulation. Lloyds Bank noted that when accounting for additional homeowner costs like repairs, furniture, and insurance, which landlords typically cover, the long-term financial picture changes significantly. After deducting the initial deposit and estimated stamp duty, buyers are projected to be financially better off after five years in eight of the twelve cities analyzed, even if house prices remain stagnant.

Where Buying Remains Advantageous

In seven of the twelve cities surveyed, mortgage payments remain the more economical option on a monthly basis. Glasgow offers the most significant monthly advantage for buyers, with repayments averaging two hundred eighty-eight pounds less than rent. Newcastle buyers can save one hundred eighty-seven pounds monthly, while those in Bristol save one hundred thirty-nine pounds, translating to an annual saving of one thousand six hundred sixty-eight pounds. Tenants in Bristol typically pay one thousand eight hundred ninety-three pounds per month, making homeownership a clear financial winner in that specific market.

The trend of cheaper mortgages also extends to Belfast, Nottingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh, where the monthly outlay for buying is lower than renting. Nationally, the average first-time buyer property costs two hundred thirty thousand pounds, requiring a five percent deposit of eleven thousand five hundred pounds. The average monthly mortgage payment for this profile is one thousand two hundred eighty-five pounds, which is one hundred twenty-one pounds less than the national average rent of one thousand four hundred six pounds. Over a five-year fixed-rate period, a typical buyer would add another fifteen thousand six hundred thirty-four pounds to their home equity, underscoring the long-term wealth-building potential that renting does not offer.