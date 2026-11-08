Carrie Eckhardt offers on-demand support for college students, charging up to $2,500. The service expands to eight universities as parents seek peace of mind.

Parents are increasingly sending money to rent a mom for their college students, a service that has expanded to eight universities. Carrie Eckhardt, known as the Bama Mama near the University of Alabama, provides this support for up to $2,500. Her packages range from nearly $1,300 to $2,500.

The Core Details of On-Demand Support

These services are not babysitters or tutors. They are more like a mom-on-demand for college students whose real moms are hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles away. Need a little homemade chicken soup? Mom's got you. Forgot to pick up your prescription? There's a mom for that, too.

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The appeal for some parents is knowing there is someone nearby when they cannot be. However, others say college is supposed to be the time when kids learn to be adults. But the rent-a-moms are not necessarily apologizing for what they do. They see themselves as a support system.

So is this the ultimate peace of mind for parents, or is this taking helicopter parenting to a whole new level? The service helps students navigate everything from finding doctors and mechanics to life's everyday little hiccups.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

All of the kids would call me, say I sounded just like their mom, because whenever they would get out of the car, I would say, Don't drink too much, pace yourself. If you arrive together, you leave together. Don't take any drinks that didn't come from the bartender, Eckhardt told reporters.

Parents started liking and seeing their kids, and because they had a relationship, and like, Hey, they were in your Uber the other day, they asked if I could take them some medicine or help them out, or it's their birthday coming up. Can you, if you're not busy, can you deliver them some flowers?

Real-World Impact and Future Expansion

One parent based in Texas said it is comforting to have Bama Mama nearby watching out for her son who is a freshman. Makes me feel good, she said. I mean, like a piece of my heart is in Alabama, and so it is just great to know that there is another Mama there to love on, and I am going to cry.

The service has now expanded to eight universities. This includes Montana State University, where the trend is also gaining traction. As temperatures climb across the Seattle area, many homeowners are discovering that their air conditioner is running but not cooling the home effectively.

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These days, some parents are not just sending their kids off to college with a laptop and a laundry bag. They are sending money to rent a mom. This trend reflects a shift in how families manage distance and accountability in higher education.