Renowned performers give Harley School's 'Pippin' a Broadway boost

Broadway veterans Nick Sanchez and Tom Deckman are brining their knowledge of show-stopping stage performances to Harley School's production of Pippin.

takes on choreography the musical sensation, while Deckman uses his acting background and creative talent to take the production to the next level.follows that story of a young prince who embarks on a journey to find his purpose in life.

The charismatic cast breaks the fourth wall to guide Pippin the prince down many paths and bring the audience along on his adventures. Deckman, Sanchez, and cast members joins ARC Rochester to preview what guests can expect at the upcoming musical. Rochester police said a woman fatally stabbed her father Monday morning inside an apartment on South Plymouth Avenue.

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SummaryMINNEAPOLIS — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have beaten the Vikings 23-6 and sent Minnesota deeper into its offensive slump. Allen threw a touchdOgden, N.Y.

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— It won't be long before yet another disruption along Ogden's Gillett Road, as the State prepares to begin repairs on the bridge carrying thAfter a postgame brawl at East High vs. Monroe, a coach and community mentors urge support for student-athletes and want uninvolved East players cleared for the Section V title game as RCSD challenges disqualifications.