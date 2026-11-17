As Action 8 News has reported, Renfroe's Market on McGehee Road was temporarily closed last week after state health inspectors found signs of rodents.

Renfroe's Market on McGehee Road in Montgomery - Photo from WAKA Action 8 News MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A midtown Montgomery grocery store has reopened after it was temporary closed by the state Health Department.

As Action 8 news has reported, Renfroe’s Market on McGehee Road was temporarily closed last week after state health inspectors found signs of rodents. Renfroe leadership sent a statement to Action 8 News, saying they took immediate action to address the situation. According to Rob Renfroe, one rodent was removed from the store and the Renfroe team conducted thorough cleaning and sanitation of the affected areas.

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Renfroe says management discontinued a partnership with a professional pest control company after the shutdown, and have made a transition to a new provider to help strengthen pest prevention efforts.

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“At Renfroe’s Market, the health and safety of our customers and employees will always come first,” said Rob Renfroe, Owner of Renfroe’s Market. “We understand the concern that a situation like this can create, and we believe in being transparent with our customers. We addressed the issue directly, took the necessary steps to clean and sanitize our store, and remain committed to maintaining the high standards our customers expect and deserve.

” “Although this was not a situation we anticipated, we took advantage of the time to complete some improvements we had been wanting to make. We’re excited to have those projects behind us as we head into the holiday season, and even more excited to welcome our customers back,”