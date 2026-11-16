Renfroe's Market in Montgomery has reopened on McGehee Road following a temporary state-ordered shutdown due to rodent activity, with owner Rob Renfroe detailing remediation steps.

Renfroe's Market located on McGehee Road in Montgomery has officially resumed normal operations following a temporary closure mandated by state health officials. The establishment was ordered to shut its doors to address documented evidence of rodent activity found within the premises, a situation that owner Rob Renfroe acknowledged required immediate and thorough intervention.

Rodent Remediation and Facility Sanitation

During the mandated remediation efforts, facility staff successfully removed one rodent from the store environment. Following this extraction, a comprehensive cleaning and sanitation protocol was executed across all affected areas to ensure that all identified evidence of pest activity was completely removed from the premises.

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Owner Rob Renfroe clarified that the store previously maintained a routine prevention and monitoring schedule through a professional pest control company. However, Renfroe confirmed that the business has made the decision to discontinue that specific relationship. This change marks a strategic shift as the company transitions to a new service provider.

Strategic Changes in Pest Management

The decision to switch pest management vendors stems from a stated commitment by Renfroe's Market to strengthen its overall pest prevention efforts. Rob Renfroe emphasized that securing a more effective partnership is essential to maintaining the clean and safe shopping environment that the business aims to provide to its local community.

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This administrative and operational shift was implemented as part of broader measures to address the health concerns raised during the closure. The move signals a proactive approach to future compliance and safety standards, ensuring that similar issues do not recur under the new management structure.

Facility Improvements and Holiday Readiness

The temporary closure also provided a valuable opportunity for Renfroe's Market to complete several cosmetic improvements to the store. Rob Renfroe noted that although the health violation was not anticipated, the downtime allowed the business to finalize projects they had been planning for some time, effectively using the period for dual purposes.

The owner expressed excitement about having these improvement projects completed as the business heads into the holiday season. Renfroe's Market intends to leverage these upgrades to welcome customers back with a refreshed and enhanced shopping experience during this critical retail period.

Public Apology and Customer Safety Commitment

Rob Renfroe issued a direct apology to customers for the inconvenience caused by the closure, expressing deep appreciation for the patience and understanding shown during the disruption. He stated unequivocally that the health and safety of customers and employees will always take precedence at Renfroe's Market on McGehee Road.

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Renfroe further emphasized the company's dedication to transparency, stating that they addressed the rodent issue directly and took all necessary steps to sanitize the store. The business remains committed to maintaining the high standards of cleanliness and safety that their patrons expect and deserve as they reopen for the holidays.