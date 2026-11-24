Analyze the financial and critical performance of Renfield starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, despite a $26.9 million box office return.

The horror-comedy film Renfield, directed by Chris McKay, failed to generate significant theatrical revenue, earning a total of $26.9 million at the global box office. This financial result classifies the production as a box office bomb, falling far short of the budgets typically required for major studio releases featuring A-list talent.

Renfield Box Office Financial Performance

The movie generated only $26.9 million in theatrical earnings, a figure that confirms its status as a commercial failure in traditional cinema markets. Despite the low gross revenue, the film found a secondary audience on streaming platforms where it has maintained a steady presence with viewers who appreciate its unique tone.

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Critical Ratings And Audience Scores

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes assigned Renfield a 58 percent rating from critics, indicating a mixed to moderate reception from professional reviewers. The platform reported a slightly higher 78 percent audience score, suggesting that general viewers enjoyed the film more than industry critics did.

Plot And Character Dynamics In Renfield

Nicolas Cage portrays Dracula, who is depicted as a narcissistic and toxic boss to his longtime familiar, Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult. The plot follows Hoult's character, a down-on-his-luck figure who is forced to procure prey for his master after centuries of servitude before joining a support group to find independence.

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Cast Performances And Genre Style

Cage fills the iconic role of Dracula with a new interpretation that emphasizes his toxic leadership qualities, while Hoult brings subtle nuances to the tortured employee. The film, which falls into the horror-comedy genre, utilizes campy humor and bloody sequences to create an entertaining experience that resonates with fans of the vampire subgenre.

Legacy And Streaming Success Of The Film

Although Renfield did not succeed financially in theaters, it has successfully transitioned to streaming services where it has won the hearts of its target demographic. The movie's enduring appeal lies in its willingness to embrace absurdity and its standout performance by Nicolas Cage, which has kept the film relevant in popular culture long after its theatrical run ended.