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More than 35 years after 20-year-old Kristen Morris Smith vanished, investigators are still searching for answers — and a new search operation in Southeast Texas could bring fresh attention to the decades-old case.

The Beaumont Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit partnered with Texas EquuSearch over the weekend of November 21-22 to conduct a search tied to Smith's 1991 disappearance, according to Sgt. Haley Morrow. Lt. James "Mitch" Sliger with the Criminal Investigations Division told KFDM that Crime Stoppers tips and other information led to the search.

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He says the department has remained in touch with Smith's mother and other family members, keeping them updated and vowing to do everything possible to achieve justice and bring closure to the family. Investigators have long believed Smith's disappearance may have involved foul play. Lt. Sliger says new information from informants and tips to Crime Stoppers led to a search in August of 2025.

He says they received new information this past summer that led to the November 21-22 search at a different location with the assistance of Texas EquuSearch. The department confirmed Texas EquuSearch provided valuable assistance during the operation but is withholding details about where the search was conducted and whether anything was found. To protect the integrity of the active investigation, police said they will not release additional information about the search location or any findings at this time.

Despite the passage of more than three decades, investigators say they continue to pursue credible leads and are urging anyone with information about Smith's disappearance to come forward. Even details that may seem insignificant could prove valuable in helping investigators solve the case. They point to the success in solving the decades-old murders of Kimberly Langwell and Mary Catherine Edwards in providing hope they can solve this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit at 880-3865 or submit an anonymous tip through Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS. According to prior KFDM reports, before her disappearance she she had married John Smith, nicknamed Dr. John, whom she met while working at one of his pawnshops in Vidor.

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John made Kristen cut all ties with her family after their marriage, but she still sent secret notes to her mother. A week prior to her disappearance, Kristen told her husband she wanted a divorce. On the day of her disappearance, Smith gave Kristen permission to go shopping alone, something he rarely did, according to her mother. She never returned from her shopping trip and has never been heard from again.

Her teal Honda CRX was found unlocked and abandoned at the Target store in the North Park Plaza shopping center off the Eastex Freeway in Beaumont. All her belongings, including her purse, credit cards, driver's license, keys and wallet, were inside it. She reportedly left a note in her husband's store in Vidor, saying she was saving money in a bank account under her sister's name. John said he didn't know why she was saving the money.

He described her as intelligent but gullible and said a stranger could have tricked her into leaving with him. Foul play is suspected in Kristen's disappearance. John is considered a suspect in her case, but he died of heart disease in 1992 without having ever been charged. Her mother believes Kristen didn't disappear voluntarily.

We spoke with her mother, Shari Price, in those stories.

"She married the summer before she graduated," Price told KFDM in previous stories. "It was a rocky road after that. " Kristen began working for businessman John Smith when she was just 19. She eventually divorced her high school sweetheart and married Smith, a much-older man who owned several businesses and was known by some as "Dr. John.

""But John was not a nice guy," Price said. "He was very, very possessive and controlling. " According to Price, Kristen tried to leave the marriage, but Smith repeatedly persuaded her to return. In March 1991, Kristen filed for a protective order.

But the relationship continued, and Price said her daughter eventually began making secret plans to escape. With her movements and communications restricted, Kristen relied on people who worked at the store to secretly deliver notes to her mother.

"She started communicating with me by sending notes by people that worked at the store," Price recalled. The messages revealed a young woman desperate to get away but terrified of what might happen if she tried. One message included instructions not to call her.

"She started sending me money, putting money in the mailbox, said put this up for me so I'll have money when I can get away," Price said. "There's one where she said, 'I'm going to call you tonight, but do not call me. I need to leave. But we need to make it Wednesday because we had arrangements on trying to help her to get away.

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But she was more afraid of him and for us if anything happened.

"Price said Smith bought Kristen a brand-new car and promised her a trip to Hawaii to convince her to return. "He bought her a brand-new car to convince her to come back and promised her a trip to Hawaii," Price said. "So she did come back. They did go to Hawaii, and then, it got worse.

" One of the last letters Price received from her daughter indicated Kristen believed she would finally be able to leave. But she had to wait two more weeks, according to the letter, because that was what Smith wanted. Kristen disappeared September 22, 1991. Her car was later found in the Target parking lot, with her belongings still inside, next to Smith's pawn shop.

"He said, 'She hasn't come home. She went shopping,'" Price recalled.

"That was a clue right there. She wasn't allowed to go anywhere without him, and if she did, she had to have on a pager, and she was very strict.

"Smith died about a year later, leaving Kristen's family with years of unanswered questions and the fear that crucial information about her disappearance went to the grave with him. The department's Crimes Against Persons Unit continues investigating the disappearance, which authorities have long believed involved foul play. In a previous interview with KFDM, Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow said investigators hope someone who knew Kristen or Smith in 1991 may finally come forward with information.

"So with cold cases, the hope is always that this case resonates with somebody who knew Kristen at the time, knew John at the time, and maybe they noticed something," Morrow said. San Antonio ME IDs 61-year-old Joe Barrientes as driver killed when his 18-wheeler plunged off an I-35 access road near Judson, exploded and burned, closing lanes for hours. Cause under investigation.

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